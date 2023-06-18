On March 11, 2023 Elaine Ruth Wagler the daughter of Stephen and Wilma Wagler, and Benjamin Aaron Sauder the son of Nelson and Barbara Sauder exchanged vows, "until death do us part" before 250 relatives and close friends. The warmth and glow of the flowers and candles welcomed guests inside at the Star Barn at Stone Gables Estate where the beautiful ceremony and reception were held. Miss Wagler was a 5th grade teacher for 10 years. She also did in home care for children and adults, and was involved in foreign missions. She is currently a secretary at her family's business. After graduating from Millersville University Mr. Sauder started his business Ben Sauder Visuals LLC. The couple went to Malta for their honeymoon and are living in their home on Oak Lane in Lancaster where they enjoy hosting friends. They also enjoy hiking and traveling.
Sauder Wagler Wedding
