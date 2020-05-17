Lisabet Ahlseen, daughter of Jeffrey and Christina Ahlseen of Paradise, PA, and David Raubenstine, son of Robert and Mala Raubenstine of Hanover, PA, were united in marriage on June 1, 2019. The ceremony and reception were held a the Gathering Place, Mt. Joy, PA. Lisabet is a graduate of Lancaster Christian School and Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. She works at Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital in the human resources department. David is a graduate of Hanover High School, Lancaster Bible College, and Penn State University. He works for T. W. Ponessa Associates and Lancaster Behavioral Hospital as a counselor. The couple resides in Lancaster, PA.
Raubenstine - Ahlseen Weddings
