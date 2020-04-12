Raffensperger - Francesconi Weddings

Guy and Susan Francesconi of St. Petersburg, FL and Stephen and Kathryn Raffensperger of Leola, PA are pleased to announce the engagement of their children Ella Marie Francesconi to James David Raffensperger both of Chicago, IL. Ella is a 2009 graduate of St. Francis High School, Wheaton, IL and a 2013 graduate of the University of Iowa. David is a 2006 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and a 2010 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. The couple is planning an October 2020 wedding.
