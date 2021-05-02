Pierce - Gutshall Weddings

Brooke Gutshall and Matthew Pierce are excited to announce that they were married on March 28, 2021 in Highlands, NC.
Brooke is the daughter of Mark and Kelly Gutshall of Lititz, PA. Matt is the son of Maureen and Robert Pierce of Atlanta, GA.
Brooke is a graduate of Warwick High School and University of Pittsburgh. She currently works in finance in Atlanta, GA. Matt graduated from the The Galloway School in Atlanta, GA and University of Alabama (roll tide). He currently works for an advertising agency in Atlanta, GA.
The new Mr. and Mrs. Pierce currently reside in Sandy Springs, GA where they originally met as next door neighbors.