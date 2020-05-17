Ingelis Ahlseen, daughter of Jeffrey and Christina Ahlseen of Paradise, PA, and Abram Oberholtzer, son of Linton and Sandra Oberholtzer of Morgantown, PA, were united in marriage on November 2, 2019. The ceremony was held at Harmony United Methodist Church, Morgantown. The reception followed at Greenview Bible Camp, Fivepointville. Ingelis is a graduate of Lancaster Christian School, Lancaster General College of Nursing, and Eastern Mennonite University. She works at Lancaster General Health as a Registered Nurse. Abram is a graduate of Twin Valley High School and Penn State University. He works for Draeger Medical Systems, Inc as a Technical Services Specialist. The couple resides in Willow Street, PA.
Oberholtzer - Ahlseen Weddings
LNP Media Group, Inc.