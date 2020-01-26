Niebanck - Doolan Weddings
Michael Niebanck and Jessica Doolan were wed on October 5, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Brookline, Massachusetts. The reception was held at Alden Castle, also in Brookline. They reside in Astoria, NY. Jessica is the daughter of Peter and Mary Doolan of Marshfield Hills, MA. Michael is the son of Cheryl Niebanck of Lancaster and Alan Niebanck of Schaumburg, IL.

