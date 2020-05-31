Lisa Kauffman, daughter of Luke and Deb Kauffman of Columbia, PA, and Amit Motiani, son of Gopal and Veena Motiani of New Delhi, India, were married on May 1, 2020. The ceremony was held in Overlook Park, Lancaster, PA, followed by a social distancing reception via Zoom. Lisa is a graduate of Millersville University. Amit is a graduate of the Manipal Institute of Technology and Syracuse University. The couple resides in Lancaster, PA, with their dogs, Juno and Charlie.
Motiani - Kauffman Weddings
