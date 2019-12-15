Millard - Bauer Weddings
The marriage of Suzanne E. Bauer and Michael W. Millard took place on April 6, 2019, at Hadley Museum in Wilmington, Delaware. The bride is the daughter of Don and Betsy Bauer, Lancaster, PA. The groom is the son of Walter and Barbara Millard, Downingtown, PA. The newlyweds live in Phoenixville, PA.

