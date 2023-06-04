McCormick Eberly Wedding

Mr. & Mrs. Dennis Eberly, of Rehoboth Beach, DE and formerly of East Petersburg, PA, are very pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Stacie Eberly, to Shaun McCormick, son of Mr. & Mrs. Larry McCormick, of Charlotte, NC and formerly of Lititz, PA. The newlyweds currently live in Charlotte, NC. The ceremony and reception occurred on May 5, 2023 at Whitehead Manor Conference Center, 5901 Sardis Rd. in Charlotte. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Don Morphis.
The bride graduated from Hempfield High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She is currently pursuing an MBA degree at Clemson University. She is employed as a marketing manager at Ossid in Battleboro, NC. The groom graduated from Warwick High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He is currently employed as a senior safety compliance officer at Structural Integrity Associates in Huntersville, NC.
The couple will embark on a honeymoon trip to Europe in the near future. The newlyweds and their parents truly appreciate all of the family and friends who joined them in the ceremony and celebration.