Maggie Hufton and Paul Kemmler were married September 19, 2020, at the bride's parent's home, officiated by Allie Kemmler, sister of the groom. Maggie is the daughter of Dan and Janet Hufton. The groom is the son of Doug and Chrissie Kemmler. The bride is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and is a Cytologist for UMPC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. The groom is a graduate of Manheim Township High School, University of Pittsburgh, and has his master's degree from Chatham University, He is a Physician Assistant for Allegheny Hospital. The couple will reside in Pittsburgh.
Kemmler - Hufton Weddings
