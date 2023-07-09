Chanel London and Jameel Thrash of Lancaster were married on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at 4:30 pm at Arches National Park, Utah. Minister Myndy Wadsworth officiated. The bride is the daughter of Dwain London Sr. and Anita Simms of Lancaster, PA. The groom is the son of Charlotte & the late Buddy Glover and the late Lewis Thrash. The wedding party included their 5 children Cora Cotson, Josie Cotson, Lennox Thrash, Kiyomi Cotson, and Kingston Thrash.
Chanel is a 2001 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. She served 5 years in the U.S. Navy, earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Saint Leo University, Masters of Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a Graduate Certificate in Executive Coaching from Georgetown University. She is employed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Washington DC, as a Resource Manager of the Management Strategy Team.
Jameel is a 1995 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Communications from West Chester University and his Masters of Education from Deleware State University. He is employed by the City of Lancaster as the Zoning Officer.
The couple will spend their honeymoon stargazing in Acadia National Park.
theknot.com/chane landjameel