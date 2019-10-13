Hogan - Davey Weddings
Buy Now

Hogan - Davey Weddings

Melissa Davey and Sean Hogan were united in marriage on September 6th, 2019. The couple got engaged in Edinburg, Scotland while visiting in September of 2018. Their vows were exchanged on the rooftop of Tellus 360, in downtown Lancaster, PA surrounded by close friends and family. The bride is the daughter of Stephen and Shirley Davey. She is employed as a Sales Consultant by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. The groom is the son of J. Stephen Hogan and Cherie Donovan. He is employed as a Mortgage Loan Officer at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. in Lancaster. They reside in the Mill Creek development of Landisville, PA with their dog Huck.

LNP Media Group, Inc.