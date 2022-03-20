Ron and Anna Buch of Cornwall, PA are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Jessica Buch to Jason Herr, son of Jerry and Cindy Herr of Lititz, PA on March 12, 2022. Jessica's mother Melanie Dorsey-Buch had passed 5 years previously, but we are sure she was smiling down from above. Jason's daughters Lauren and Olivia were unable to attend. A private service was witnessed by close friends Nichole and Andy Kazmierczak of Shillington, PA on a snowy, but beautiful day at the newly weds favorite northern restaurant, Mountain Top & Provisions in Lock Haven, PA. Jessica's vows read, "Jason you are my best friend, you are the love of my life and you make me happier than I could ever imagine and more loved than I ever thought possible." Jessica is employed by FPE Dental of Lancaster and Jason works for Henkels & McCoy electrical utilities. A celebration of relatives and friends are planned in the future.
Herr - Buch Weddings
