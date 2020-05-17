Linnea Ahlseen, daughter of Jeffrey and Christina Ahlseen of Paradise, PA, and Michael Hartranft, son of Dale and Laurie Hartranft of Ephrata, PA, were united in marriage on October 6, 2019. The ceremony and reception were held at Lakefield Weddings, Manheim, PA. Linnea is a graduate of Lancaster County Christian School and Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. She works at Lancaster General Health as a registered nurse. Michael is a graduate of Ephrata High School and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. He is the owner of Mike's Automotive Repair Shop in Ephrata. The couple resides in Ephrata, PA.
Hartranft - Ahlseen Weddings
