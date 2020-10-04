Harley - Hammaker Weddings

Paige Hammaker and Parker Harley are beyond excited to announce that they were married on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Scituate Lighthouse, Massachusetts. Brother of the groom, Jacob Harley officiated the beautiful ceremony where the couple was surrounded by close family & friends.
Katie Hammaker, was maid of honor, Josh Buohl, was the best man, and Mackenzie Harley, niece of the couple was the flower girl.
Both Ephrata High School graduates, Paige is the daughter of Eric & Diane Hammaker of Clay, Pa. Parker is the son of Jack & Stephanie Harley of Ephrata, Pa. Paige continued her education and graduated from Gordon College. Parker continued his education and graduated from Pennsylvania State University.
After a getaway in Scituate, Massachusetts, and Maine, the happy couple will reside in Chelsea, Massachusetts, along with Piper, the family dog!