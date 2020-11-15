Guzman - Moore Weddings

Dashaun Guzman and Martha Moore are beyond excited to announce that they were married on Friday, November 13, 2020, in Lancaster, PA. They got engaged on June 4th, 2020. Dashaun asked Martha to marry him at the press room by the waterfall during a mini date. They have been together for 7 years and many more to come. Residing with them are 7 children total with two children by the couple! They have waited for a very long time only to decide that they will have a larger wedding in 2021 due to 2020's coronavirus with limited guests. They were getting married at the courthouse Friday, Nov. 13th, 2020, at 1:30 pm. The couple is very excited to have built so much together, love, and be committed to each other and become one! Please join us in congratulating them on their engagement and their marriage! Here is a poem Dashaun wrote to his wife ......
The life that I have ...
I can see it's up for grabs...
By a woman of my dreams, that I somehow kidnapped...
The commitment that I feel it's far from trapped
From her pretty green eyes to the way she holds my neck as she sits on my lap...
This is far more than words, this is far more than love
This is far more than her, to sum it up it's all of the above...
you ever get that rollercoaster rush and you feel it in your gut?
Like the thought of it has you walking in circles convinced that you're going nuts...
or better yet driving 90 mph with no brakes in your truck
Could you feel the rush??
But the urge to keep going has now become more of an addiction
And when you explain it to others they're in disbelief like a book that's fiction
But you have to keep talking about it even if there not listening
That is what I feel, something that can't really be explained the right way...
so what I'll say this .....
from the moment that I sat in your car I knew I was going to be your husband ...
And thru the lessons of life, I worked tirelessly for you to be Ms.Guzman! I love you.... ?? WE DID IT!
(I wrote this in 5 minutes 2 am when we decided to do this online ... no matter the time I have I could always express what I feel, that's how I know this is real) but we are so random haha forever & a day...