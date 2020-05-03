Amanda Herr, daughter of Bryan and Kelly Herr of Drumore, PA, and Evan Geisewite, son of Matt and Angela Geisewite of Loganton, PA, were united in marriage on March 14, 2020. The ceremony was held at Providence Church of God, New Providence, PA. A reception followed at the Providence Church Family Life Center. Amanda is a graduate of Solanco HS and Lock Haven University. She works for Clinton County Adult Probation in Lock Haven. Evan is a graduate of Jersey Shore HS. He is employed by Ameron Construction in State College. The couple resides in Loganton, PA
Geisewite - Herr Weddings
