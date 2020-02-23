Frederick - Smith Weddings

Briana E. Smith and Aaron J. Frederick were united in marriage on November 23, 2019, at the Inn at Leola Village in Leola, PA. The bride is the daughter of Stephen and Nancy Smith of Willow Street. The groom is the son of Carl and Beverly Frederick of Lancaster. The newlyweds currently reside in West Chester, PA.
