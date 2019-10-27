Kayla Reese and Andrew Fink of Mount Joy were united in marriage October 19, 2019, at the Lancaster Tennis and Yacht Club in Lancaster, PA. Reverend Kelly Jo Singleton officiated. The bride is the daughter of Michael and Jodi Reese of Mount Joy. The groom is the son of Barry Fink and Christine Dick of Columbia.
Fink - Reese Weddings
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Manheim Central, Donegal fall in District 3 Class 2A field hockey doubleheader
- Penn State, 8-0, rolls through the rain past Michigan State
- Cedar Crest boys defend District 3 Class 3A cross country title
- Manheim Township, Lancaster Catholic fall in state girls tennis semifinals
- New owners at Chestnut Hill Cafe plan to add kitchen, expand menu
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
-
Historic front page: Martin Luther King Jr. is slain in Memphis in April 1968
- Learn how to carve a pumpkin from the chefs at Lancaster CTC; Plus a free template to make your own jack-o'-lantern
- Isaac's to build brewery at downtown Lancaster restaurant; sale of current liquor license will fund $250K project
- Ex-CEO of Worley & Obetz pleads guilty to fraud, to pay $55 million restitution
- Here's what's playing at the movies in Lancaster County: Oct. 25 - 31