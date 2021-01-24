Darian Miles Erb and Anne Virginia Mary Hayward are overwhelmed with the goodness of God in bringing them together in marriage at Westminster Presbyterian Church on December 12, 2020. In spite of the challenges of covid-19, which closed down their formal reception site less than 48 hours before the wedding, they were incredibly blessed by loving friends who put together a smaller and simpler, but perfectly beautiful event in the gathering space of the church. Anne was attended by her older sister, Joy Hayward Hermann, as matron of honor, her sisters-in-law, Heidi Hayward and Allie Hayward, and her dear friend from high school, Michelle Collier, as bridesmaids. Darian's attendants were his best friends from high school; Matt Steimling as best man and Kevin Springer as groomsman. The bride is the daughter of Robert and Barbara Hayward of Lancaster and is a graduate of the Lancaster County Christian School and of Lancaster Bible College. She is currently employed as a bookseller at Barnes and Noble, and as a middle school girls' soccer coach. The groom is the son of David Erb of Manheim, and Karen Erb of Lancaster, and is a graduate of Hempfield High School and Northland College. He is employed as an electroplating engineer at TE Connectivity. The couple is making their home in Mountville. Soli Deo Gloria!
Erb - Hayward Weddings
