Ellis - Ober Weddings

Cecily Ober
and
Matthew Ellis
were married on May 8, 2021, by Pastor Richard Vaughn at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church in Elizabethtown, PA. Cecily is the daughter of Dr. David and Boni Ober. She is a graduate of Mt. Calvary Christian School, Wheaton College and Chicago Medical School. She is an Internal Medicine resident at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio Texas.
Matthew is the son of Anthony and Melanie Ellis. Matthew is a graduate of Mt. Calvary Christian School and Arizona State University. He is currently pursuing his dream of becoming a high school English teacher. The couple resides in San Antonio, Texas.