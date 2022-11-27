Rachel Kiskaddon and Youssef El Haddad were married on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The self-uniting ceremony and reception were held at the American Swedish Historical Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The bride is the daughter of Rob and Pam Kiskaddon, Lititz. The groom is the son of Driss and Zhor El Haddad, Meknes, Morocco. The wedding party party included sisters of the bride Laura Kiskaddon, Maid of Honor, and Amy Snader, Bridesmaid. Friends of the bride, Angela Travella Oill and Elin Carlsson were also Bridesmaids. Adil El Haddad, brother of the groom was Best Man. The Groomsmen were Trenten Snader, nephew of the bride and Aaron Brubaker, friend of the groom. Flower Girl was Ella Brubaker, niece of the bride and daughter of Laura and Aaron. Rachel is a 2009 graduate of Warwick High School. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Stony Brook University, New York and Master of Arts from the University of the Arts, Philadelphia. She is the Education and Public Relations Manager at the American Swedish Historical Museum. Youssef earned a Business Degree from the University of Burgundy, Dijon, France. He is employed by Paradies Lagardere, Philadelphia. The couple resides in Philadelphia.
El Haddad Kiskaddon Wedding
