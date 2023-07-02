Chris and Jennifer Walker of Mountville are thrilled to announce the marriage of their daughter, Maggie, to Joseph Dombroski, son of George and Cheryl Dombroski of Chesterfield, VA. The couple met and dated at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. The wedding was celebrated at Lakeside at Welch Estate in Powhatan, VA on June 3rd. Laura Claire Walker, sister of the bride, was maid of honor, and Stephen Dombroski, brother of the groom, was best man. After a honeymoon in Asheville, NC, the happy couple has settled in Fairfax, VA, where Mrs. Dombroski is employed as an Urban Forester with the Fairfax County Government. Mr. Dombroski is employed as a Civil Engineer at Pennoni.
Dombroski Walker Wedding
