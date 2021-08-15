Dietz - Frendo-Rosso Weddings

Melissa Frendo-Rosso and Jordan Dietz are pleased to announce that they were married on August 6, 2021, at Promise Ridge in Stroudsburg, PA.
Melissa is the daughter of Genevieve and Steve Frendo-Rosso of Yardley, PA. She is a graduate of Pennsbury High School and Drexel University, with a degree in biomedical engineering. Melissa is an application developer at Microsoft.
Jordan is the son of Lori and Charles Dietz of Lititz, PA. He is a graduate of Manheim Central High School and Drexel University, with a degree in finance. Jordan works in private equity.
Melissa and Jordan met at Drexel University, and have been together for over six years. After living in numerous cities across the U.S., they have decided to be closer to family and settle down in Lancaster County. The couple currently resides in Ephrata, PA, with their goldendoodle, Mochi.
(Photograph by Toni Marie Photography)