Alexis C. Hershey, daughter of Kathy & Tim Jackson, Quarryville and Kevin & Melissa Hershey, Mount Joy and Brian R. Coyle, son of Patty & Harry Coyle, Newark, DE, were united in marriage on Saturday July 11, 2020. The wedding and reception were held at The Barn at Stoneybrook, Atglen PA. Hershey is a graduate of Solanco High School and works as an Administrative Assistant for Dutch Wonderland (Palace Entertainment). Coyle is a graduate of of Saint Mark's High School, Wilmington, DE and Millersville University. He is employed by Hershey Entertainment and Resorts as a Revenue Coordinator.
Coyle - Hershey Weddings
LNP Media Group, Inc.