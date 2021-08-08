Joanne Walcerz and Cliff Catania formalized their 15 year courtship (a match made on Match.com!) by tying the knot on June 12th, 2021, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, PA. They reside in an old Victorian house in Elizabethtown, PA, where there is plenty of room for their two quirky cats, Pi and Zing, Cliff's fossil collection, and Joanne's art studio. These two "Old Fossils" (their wedding theme) enjoyed a small nuptial celebration with just their immediate family and a few close friends in attendance. They each have two wonderful adult children (David and Sarah Catania and Marysia and Stefan Walcerz) from previous marriages. Cliff is an Emergency Medicine physician, and Joanne is a Massage Therapist. They are also both amateur thespians, and they share an appreciation of music, art, literature, languages and travel. They look forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary…on another plane of existence!
Catania - Walcerz Weddings
