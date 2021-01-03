Caldwell - Hower Weddings

After 10 years of Alpha testing, 1 year of Beta testing (Engaged) and no recalls, Jessica Hower, the lovely daughter of Roberta and Wayne Hower of Allentown, Pa., and Scott Caldwell the favorite son of Joanne and Dale Caldwell of West Hempfield Township, Pa. were married October 9, at Musket Ridge Country Club in
Myersville, Md
Jess and Scott are both Penn State University graduates, where they met at one of Scott's college hockey games. Jess is the Membership and Marketing Coordinator at Maryland Rural Water Association and Scott is an Application Engineer at Floserv.
Jess and Scott reside in Walkersville, Md. while their parents wait patiently for the next iteration and release of Caldwell 2.0