Bowman - Raffa Weddings

Elizabeth Raffa and Chase Bowman were united in marriage on September 14, 2019. It was Elizabeth's and Chase's wish and desire to be married by the water, so the wedding ceremony was held at the Bowmans' family summer home along the Susquehanna River, at Long Level in Wrightsville, PA. The reception was then held at Rivers Edge-Long Level Marina, Wrightsville, PA. Elizabeth is the daughter of Theresa Bergeron and the late Raymond Bergeron of Dupont, PA.
Chase is the son of Ron and Pam Bowman of Lititz, PA.