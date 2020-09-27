Lauren Delk and Samuel Aungst were married on August 22, 2020, at the bride's parents' home in Quakertown, PA. The Rev Tom Delk, father of the bride, officiated at the ceremony. Lauren is the daughter of Tom and Kathy Delk of Quakertown and Samuel is the son of Dwight and Anne Aungst of Elizabethtown. Lauren is a 2015 graduate of Quakertown High School and a 2019 graduate of Messiah College. She is employed by the Carlisle Learning Arts Center as the Ceramics and Youth Programs Coordinator. Sam is a 2014 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School and a 2018 graduate of Millersville University. He is contracted as a Software Developer for Naval Support Activity in Mechanicsburg. After a wedding trip to Kent Island, Maryland, the couple will live in Carlisle.
Aungst - Delk Weddings
LNP Media Group, Inc.