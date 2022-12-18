Kendall Somer and Drew Arena were married on October 21, 2022, at the Excelsior, 125 E King St., Lancaster. Kendall is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Henry Somer of Chadds Ford. Drew is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Gary Arena of Lancaster. The bride is a graduate of West Chester and Temple Universities and is employed by Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, as a Wellness Specialist. The groom is a graduate of Shippensburg and Millersville Universities and is employed by the Eastern Lancaster County School District as Instructional Technology Specialist. The couple resides in Manheim Township.
Arena Somer Wedding
