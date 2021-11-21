Warfel 60th

Dolores (Hippey) and Charles (Ike) Warfel were married on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1961 at Conestoga Evangelical Church by Reverend Seiger.
Dolores and Ike are the proud parents of two sons, Rick (Tammy) and Dwayne. Also, four Grandchildren and one Great Grandson.
Dolores retired after many years as Secretary to the Superintendent of Penn Manor School District. Ike retired as Property Superintendent of Safe Harbor Water Power Corp.
They will celebrate as guests at a family dinner at Ciro's Italian Bistro.