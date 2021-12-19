Vondran 65th

Rev. Edward J and Martha R Vondran, Ephrata, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
They were married Dec. 22, 1956 at the chapel at Myerstown Theological Seminary. Dr. James Yoder and the Rev Harry Lehman, father of the bride, officiated. They are the parents of Steven J., Kathleen A., and Michael J., husband of Lynn A., all of Columbia. They have one grandchild, and two great grandchildren.
They met while Edward was attending the Myerstown Theological Seminary, and Martha was teaching at Stouchsburg. Professor James Yoder was involved in getting them together. Their first date was at the Second Evangelical United Brethren church, Palymyra, where Ed was asked to preach
Rev. Vondran retired in 1998 after serving 42 years in various churches in Williamstown/Muir, Herndon, Harrisburg, Akron, Allentown, Shillington, and Reamstown. Ed received the 1st degree, issued by the E.C. School of Theology. He has served the denomination as conference secretary and on various boards and committees.
They are members of the Akron Grace E. C. Church in Akron, PA.