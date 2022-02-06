Sheely 50th

Rev. Dr. Scott and Rev. Jacquie Sheely celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary online with family and friends after health concerns forced the cancellation of their in-person celebration which will be held later in the year.
They were married on January 8, 1972 at St. Mary's Church with Father Paul Shuda and Rev. Jere Martin officiating. They are the parents of Andrew and Adrienne, wife of David Zavalick, and the grandparents of Connor and Sydney Sheely and Philip, Joy, and Henry Zavalick.
Scott and Jacquie met through a mutual friend after they both graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School while Scott was attending Franklin and Marshall College and Jacquie was working as a paralegal. They began their family in Dayton, Ohio, where Scott was a student at United Theological Seminary and Wright State University.
They both worked in Dayton before moving back to Lancaster in the late 1980s for Scott to join the family business, Sheely Wholesale Distributors. Jacquie attended and graduated from Albright College and entered the ministry in mid-career, serving churches in Manheim and Akron. Scott led the Lancaster County Workforce Investment Board and worked for the PA Department of Agriculture in the second half of his career, also receiving his D.Ed from Penn State at age 64.
They both love to travel and have been fortunate to have visited many of the US National Parks and 40+ states as well as China, Vietnam, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Czech Republic, France, Switzerland, Austria, England, and Canada.
Thanks to all of our relatives and friends that have reached out in the last several weeks with congratulations.