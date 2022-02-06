Moyer-Hill

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Hill of Lancaster are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Claire Celeste, to Brett Allen Moyer, son of Mrs. Sandra Reiff Moyer of East Earl, PA and Mr. and Mrs. Martin Dwane Moyer of Lancaster.
Ms. Hill is a graduate of Millersville University of Pennsylvania with a BS degree in Speech Communication.
Mr. Moyer graduated magna cum laude from Millersville University of Pennsylvania with a BA degree in Philosophy and a BS degree in Communication. Mr. Moyer is employed as a manager for Gro-Mor Plant Food Company, Inc., in Leola, PA.
A June 2022 wedding is planned.