Motter 65th

The children and grandchildren of Larry and Regina (Jones) Motter happily announce their parents 65th wedding anniversary. Larry and Genie were married on December 29, 1956 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster, PA. They have been blessed with two sons, David and Mark as well as daughter in law Linda, 4 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren (2 boys/2 girls) with one on the way. A family dinner celebration was held on December 29th at Loxleys in Lancaster which also included family friends. The kids and grand-kids are hoping for many more years of married fun for Larry and Genie. They are wonderful people who are loved by many.