The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Wesley Ross McDonald, of 1028 Water St., Mount Joy, and Kristen Michelle Allen, same address. McDonald’s parents are Wallace Roy and Diana Agnes McDonald. Allen’s parents are Anne Louise Allen and the late John Edward Allen.
Benuel Stoltzfus Lapp, of 215 N. Star Road, Ronks, and Sarah Huyard Esh, of 422 Haiti Road, Quarryville. Lapp’s parents are Isaac F. and Sadie F. Lapp. Esh’s parents are Omar G. and Annie M. Esh.
Leon Mark Stoltzfus, of 113 Richland Road, Myerstown, and Kathryn Louise Stoltzfus, of 38 Little Beaver Road, Strasburg. Stoltzfus’ parents are Alvin L. and Miriam Stoltzfus. Kathryn Stoltzfus’ parents are Levi E. and Barbie A. Stoltzfus.
Ronald Michael Reighard, of 474 W. Bainbridge St., Elizabethtown, and Christine Yvette Houck, of 9724 William Penn Road, Osterburg. Reighard’s mother is Shirley Reighard. Houck’s parents are the late Carl Joseph Minick and the late Emily Jane Aldridge.
Norman Beiler King Jr., of 842 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, and Sadie P. Zook, of 1070 Osceola Road, Drumore. King’s parents are Norman Beiler and Katie K. King. Zook’s parents are Ephraim B. and Annie S. Zook.
Amos K. Stoltzfus, Jr., of 1225 Noble Road, Christiana, and Elizabeth F. King, of 88 Lampeter Road, Quarryville. Stoltzfus’ parents are Amos K. Sr. and and Emma S. Stoltzfus. King’s parents are John S. and Rebecca S. King.
Jacob K. Stoltzfus, of 65 Hess Road, Quarryville, and Katie S. Kauffman, of 205 Bell Road, Blue Ball. Stoltzfus’ parents are David F. and Elsie K. Stoltzfus. Kauffman’s parents are Henry E. and Katie S. Kauffman.
Christian K. Stoltzfus, of 6005 Limeville Road, Parkesburg, and Verna M. King, of 130 W. Cattail Road, Gordonville. Stoltzfus’ parents are Levi S. and Sadie S. Stoltzfus. King’s parents are Jacob K. and Martha Marie King.
Ryan Losan Connelly, of 196 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga, and Emily Elizabeth Land, of 206 E. Charlotte St., Millersville. Connelly’s parents are Kimberly L. Connelly and the late Steven E. Connelly. Land’s parents are Floyd C. and Anne E. Land.
Carl Eli High, of 827 Ridge Ave., Gap, and Betty J. Smith, same address. High’s parents are Melvin H. Sr. and Anna Z. High. Smith’s parents are Vera C. Supplee and the late David L. Supplee.
Jordan Kyle Hoffman, of 866 Bridge Valley Road, Mount Joy, and Hannah Beth Keeney, of 1404 Ridgeview Road, Seven Valleys. Hoffman’s parents are Mark Bradley and Theresa Joy Hoffman. Keeney’s parents are John Randall Keeney and the late Bethany Lois Keeney.
Donald George Orlando III, of 1395 Orchard St., and Holly Ann Marquette, same address. Orlando’s parents are Donald George Orlando Jr. and the late Catherine Ann Deaver. Marquette’s parents are Wendy Sue Milewski and the late Perry James Marquette.
Samuel Wilson Hanmer, of 348 Chocolate Ave., Mount Joy, and Carley May Rambler, same address. Hanmer’s parents are Angeline Dawn Hanmer and the late Dale Eugene Hanmer. Rambler’s parents are Douglas Curt and Sharon Lynn Rambler.
Samuel Edward Beiler, of 220 E. Rosebud Road, Myerstown, and Ruth Lynn Motley, of 759 Locust St., Columbia. Beiler’s parents are Paul Edward and Tina Louise Beiler. Motley’s parents are Frank Charles and Marilyn Ruth Motley.
Juan Jaime Valverde, of 149 Warren Way, and Lorena Rosa Montalvo, of 250 Pulte Road. Valverde’s parents are Domingo Valverde Carranza and the late Zoraida Vicua Soria. Montalvo’s parents are Domiciano I. Yupanqui Castillo and the late Flor Guzman de Yupanqui.
Thomas James Burnett, of 2305 Hancock Drive, and Hope Elizabeth Samuelson, same address. Burnett’s parents are Walter James Jr. and Elaine Burnett. Samuelson’s parents are David Charles and Lisa Andrea Samuelson.
Thomas H. Artley, of 47 Caroline St., and Katie M. Swords, same address. Artley’s parent are the late George Artley and the late Elizabeth I. Gabbidon. Swords’ parents are Joseph B. and Fannie S. Zook.
Steven Lee Passwaters, of 2171 Old Philadelphia Pike, and Jodi L. Hooper, same address. Passwaters’ parents are Gary Lee Passwaters and the late Elizabeth Jean Willey. Hooper’s parents are Donna Marie Osborne and the late Robert J. Osborne.
Mark Patrick Hendrixson, of 2609 Standardbred Drive, and Trinidad Scalera, of 419 Ninth St., New Cumberland. Hendrixson’s parents are the late Dale Z. Hendrixson and the late Theresa Hendrixson. Scalera’s parents are the late Pedro Rosero and the late Trinidad Rosero Perez.
Sheldon Wayne Hege, of 19219 Ehrhardt Road, Olar, S.C., and Kinita Janae Martin, of 114 Royal Horse Way, Reinholds. Hege’s parents are Gary Marvin and Cheryl Anne Hege. Martin’s parents are Nelson M. Martin and the late Erma Sue Martin.
Louis Wayne Lewanowski, of 4204 Arlington Road, NW, Huntsville, Ala., and Raina R. Bonholtzer, of 713 Baumgardner Road. Lewandowski’s parents are Felicia Dorothy-Ann Lewandowski and the late Stephen Robert Lewandowski. Bonholtzer’s parents are Charles Ronald Johnson and the late Deborah Jean Johnson.
Benjamin Cronin Sprunger, of 13 Haskell Drive, and Candacia Althea Greeman, same address. Sprunger’s parents are Mark Alan and Angela Carter Sprunger. Greeman’s parents are Charles Greeman and Karen Allison Jackson Worrell.
Adam Scott Neideigh, of 257 Evergreen St., Thompsontown, and Rebecca Jean-Marie Nelson, same address. Neideigh’s parents are Dennis Lee and Melinda Ann Neideigh. Nelson’s parents are Barry Lemont and Sandra Lee Nelson.
Ian R. Kassman, of 5522 Elizabethtown Road, Palmyra, and Lindsey A. Pitten, same address. Kassman’s parents are David L. and Kim M. Kassman. Pitten’s parents are Barbara H. Pitten and the late Barry F. Pitten.
Luis Orlando Maldonado, of 1282 Martin Ave., Ephrata, and Arleen Rodriguez Class, same address. Maldonado’s parents are Luis O. Maldonado and Lillian M. Reyes. Class’ parents are Rafael Rodriguez and Sara M. Class.
Joseph Nikodimovich Leontyuk, of 70 Horseshoe Trail Road, Denver, and Karina Felitsiya Teleguz, same address. Leontyuk’s parents are Nikodim O. and Silviya D. Leontyuk. Teleguz’s parents are William and Ludmila Teleguz.