The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Allen Palmer Landis, of 308 Winding Hill Road, and Taylor Anne Lutz, same address. Landis’ parents are Kevin Landis and Ann Marie Fluke. Lutz’s parents are Harry and Kelley Lutz.
Aaron Christopher Seksinsky, of 361 Fillman Road, Downington, and Lois Abigail Moyer, of 1973 Mine Road, Paradise. Seksinsky’s parents are Eric John and Laurie Annette Seksinky. Moyer’s parents are Daniel Edwin and Irene M. Moyer.
Ervin Lee Esh, of 43 Esh Lane, Ickesburg, and Kaitlyn Renee Stoltzfus, of 160A N. Hollander Road, Gordonville. Esh’s parents are Jonas S. and Ruth K. Esh. Stoltzfus’ parents are David B. and Sadie Ann Stoltzfus.
Rasheed Ash Shakur Hamid, of 729 Marietta Ave., Unit 1, and Pedro Ivan Camejo-Rodriguez, same address. Hamid’s parents are Donald Richard Ellis and Safiya Amatullah Hamid-Ellis. Camejo-Rodriguez’s parents are Pedro Nicholas Camejo and Aidees Rodriguez.
Oliver Garcia Garcia, of 79 E. Main St., Mount Joy, and Edna Ramirez Solares, same address. Garcia Garcia’s parents are Raul Garcia Barrera and Zonia Garcia Y Garcia. Ramirez Solares’ parents are Maynor Ramirez Solares and Maria Isabel Solares Davila.
Mark Douglas Quintana, of 540 North St., and Erin Lindsay Dixon, of 335 Banyan Circle Drive. Quintana’s parents are Mark Aytche and Letticia Quintana. Dixon’s parents are Terry Stephen and Patrice Blanche Dixon.
Nicholas Kirk Reinhold, of 100 Fruitville Pike, Apt. 5, Manheim, and Rachel M. Jones, same address. Reinhold’s parents are Joseph Reinhold and Jenny Hopper. Jones’ parents are Charles and Deborah Wallace.
Ian Mowrey Berger, of 346 E. Third St., Frederick, Md., and Alexys Nicole Rutt, of 600 Wood Duck Drive, Manheim. Berger’s parents are Clyde Mowrey and Ann Ague Berger. Rutt’s parents are Kevin Dale and Brenda Rutt.
Seth Lavern Rohrer, of 1170 Peffer Road, Mechanicsburg, and Regina Dawn Kreider, of 2248 Leabrook Road. Rohrer’s parents are Lester Ray and Rhoda Jane Rohrer.
Angel David Picart, of 57 Hamels Court, Willow Street, and Rosa J. Collazo, same address.
Stephen Peter Hunt, of 217 Chestnut St., Spring City, and Kathryn Ann Margaret Schurter, same address. Hunt’s parents are John J. Hunt and Mary Jane Hunt. Schurter’s parents are Charles and Ann Marie Schurter.
Steven J. Houck, of 897 Glorry Lane, Narvon, and Kimberley Colleen Brown, same address. Houck’s parents are Theodore Richard and Evelyn May Houck. Brown’s parents are Leonard Jacob and Ruth Diane Kline.
Josue David Perez-Colon, of 1697 Chadwick Circle, and Anette Matos Martinez, same address. Perez-Colon’s parents are Florencio Perez and Herminia Colon. Matos Martinez’s parents are Juan Matos and Miriam Martinez.
Ivan Rodriguez, of 1389 Union St., and Lucia A. Pena Zapata, same address.
David K. Stoltzfus, of 365 Swamp Road, Morgantown, and Barbara G. Lapp, of 3019 Harvestview Drive, Ronks. Stoltzfus’ parents are J. Samuel and Elizabeth P. Stoltzfus. Lapp’s parents are Crist B. and Rebecca K. Lapp.
Elam S. Fisher, of 150 Harristown Road, Paradise, and Katie Stoltzfus, of 2125 Church Road, Sunbury. Fisher’s parents are William S. and Katie M. Fisher. Stoltzfus’ parents are Henry E. Stoltzfus and Ruth S. Stoltzfus.
Chase Elwood Renoll, of 120 Clinton St., Delaware City, Del., and Courtney Alexis Fawzi, same address. Renoll’s parents are Dana Lee and Susan Ann Renoll. Fawzi’s parents are Mark Jeffery and Jennifer Bush.
Andrew Michael Costello, of 2257 Lititz Pike, and Ashley Lynn Young-Oster, same address. Costello’s parents are Joseph Clarence and Denise Lynn Costello. Young-Oster’s parents are Patrick Neal Collins and Allison Elizabeth Young Caine.
Joshua Salvador Reynoso, of 619 W. College Ave., York, and Ashley Marie Fonton, of 224 E. Madison St. Reynoso’s parents are Fransisco Reynoso and Mercedes Garcia. Fonton’s parents are Angel Fonton and Madelyn Melendez.
Jordan Alexander Campbell, of 8406 Bayberry Road, Parkville, and Emily Christine Roesner, of 809 Karen Drive, Kingsville, Md. Campbell’s parents are Patrick and Caryn Campbell. Roesner’s parents are Todd William and Kimberly Ann Roesner.
Jerry Robert Lutz, of 265 N. Ridge Road, Reinholds, and Sandra J. Sanchez, of 305 Laurel Ridge Road, Reinholds. Lutz’s parents are Ivan and Irene Lutz. Sanchez’s parents are John Edward Biddle and Sarah Jane Killmyer.
Konstantinos Patsiopoulos, of 4600 Crossings Blvd., Apt. E209, and Rebekah Grace Hughes, same address. Patsiopoulolus’ parents are Nicholas and Donna Marie Patsiopoulolus. Hughes’ parents are Martin John Hugh and Susan Amelia Blake.
Stephen James Moore, of 179 Greenland Drive, and Elizabeth A. Voight, same address. Moore’s parents are James Edward and Dawn Elaine Moore. Voight’s parents are Dwayne Keith and Patricia Anne Hildebrand.
Gavin Michael Erb, of 1159 Dormantown Road, McClure, and Kristin Renee Allen, of 7 Plank Ave., Willow Street. Erb’s parents are Michael Erin and Brandy Lee Erb. Allen’s parents are Paul Edward and Susan Joan Allen.
Kyle Alexander Fried, of 211 E. Madison St., and Emily Jean Cowhey, same address. Fried’s parents are Ronald Wayne and Margareta Barbara Fried. Cowhey’s parents are James Robert and Teresa Ann Cowhey.
Geoffrey Butler Hesser, of 361 First Ave., Phoenixville, and Emily Frances Pennock, of 490 Ferncastle Drive, Exton. Hesser’s parents are Paul Milman Hesser and Ann Broderick. Pennock’s parents are Steven Theodore Pennock and Suzanne Wall.
Clifford Harakal, of 724 Chestnut St., Columbia, and Kimberly Savko, same address. Harakal’s parents are Christopher and Patricia Harakal. Savko’s parents are Ronald and Deborah Savko.
Bradley Dean Kilheffer, of 242 E. Liberty St., and Chelsea Lynn Hilt, same address. Kilheffer’s parents are Dennis Eugene and Anne Lynnette Kilheffer. Hilt’s parents are Robert Eugene and Judith Anne Hilt.
Luis Manuel Corredor, of 909 Mt. Zion Road, Narvon, and Samantha Marie Moore, same address. Corredor’s parents are Nicasio Corredor and Nesia Camacho. Moore’s parents are Tommy Dean and Tina Marie Slaymaker.
Mitchell J. Rozetar, of 283 Heathewood Drive, Ephrata, and Kori L. Silfies, same address. Rozetar’s parents are James and Barbara Rozetar. Silfies’ parents are Robert Silfies and Latease Bradley.
Adam J. Costello, of 2257 Lititz Pike, and Shauntel Rae Bredberg, same address. Costello’s parents are Joseph Clarence and Denie Lynn Costello.
Dennis Carroll McGuire, of 523 Locust St., Apt. 1, Columbia, and Rebecca Lee McGinnis, same address. McGuire’s parents are Dennis Carroll McGuire and Carol Irene Volkert. McGinnis’ parents are Earl Frederick Ross and Cynthia Jane Setvak.
Javier Polanco, of 3280 Horizon Drive, and Sonia Ivette Garcia, same address. Polanco’s parents are Abel Polanco and Eulogia Amarilis Paredes. Garcia’s parents are Ismael Garcia and Miguelina Molina.
Jeffrey Harold Welk, of 3480 Main St., Conestoga, and Sherry Lee Fisher, same address. Welk’s parents are Harold Denlinger Welk and Jane Elizabeth Delancey. Fisher’s parents are John Milford and Sandra Lee Lefever.
Jonathan Ralph Karlheim, of 10 Sunspot Trail, Fairfield, and Eleanor Katherine Frank, of 1455 Hollywood Drive. Karlheim’s parents are Kenneth Michael and Darlene Marie Karlheim. Frank’s parents are Jonathan David and Lisa Luanne Frank.
David Matthew Wissler, of 11504 Sunburst Marble Road, Riverview, Fla., and Stephanie Christina Jackman, of 2113 Plantation Palm Drive, Apt. 204, Brandon, Fla. Wissler’s parents are Leo Frank and Mary Elizabeth Wissler. Jackman’s parents are Mark Kenneth and Debra Robin Jackman.
Joseph Peter Cahill, of 1328 Jasmine Lane, and Cassia Lynn Ruiz, same address. Cahill’s parents are Robert Thomas and Angela Teresa Cahill. Ruiz’s parents are Gordon Lee and Dolores Mae Brown.
John Edward Kauffman, of 518 E. Orange St., and Ivy Jade Kuhn, same address. Kauffman’s parents are John Harold and Marian Lynn Kauffman. Kuhn’s parents are Gregory Scott and Kim Louise Kuhn.
Traye Cameron Toomer, of 437 S. Queen St., Apt. 1, and Freddie Luiz Guzman, same address. Toomer’s parents are George Clarence and Toomer and Michele Antoinette Legare. Guzman’s parents are Freddie Rafael Guzman and Leticia Filomeno.
Jason Patrick Okeefe, of 107 Pilottown Road, Peach Bottom, and Brittany Renee Peirson, same address. Okeefe’s parents are Christopher Charles and Patricia Ann Okeefe. Peirson’s parents are Mark Vincent Pierson and Teresa Diana Eldreth.
Alexander Slowik, of 107 Cranberry Circle, Perkasie, and Rebekah Good, of 125 W. Palm Drive, Apt. 7, Topton. Slowik’s parents are James and Gail Slowik. Good’s parents are Toby and Patrice Good.
Joseph Keemer, of 104 Jagger Lane, Mountville, and Meridith Horst, same address. Keemer’s parents are Jeffrey and Shirely Keemer. Horst’s parents are Dustin and Ashley Horst.
Zachary Michael Koberlein, of 77 Park Ave., Apt. 3, Ephrata, and Sarah Danielle Gaston, same address. Koberlein’s parents are Wayne and Anna Koberlein. Gaston’s parents are Joseph Gaston and Susan Masone.
Jason Brady Witmer, of 483 Maxwell Drive, Quarryville, and Faith Morgan Reimold, same address. Witmer’s parents are Harry and Stephanie Witmer. Reimold’s parents are Shawm Michael and Donita Kay Reimold.
Irving Alexis Vasquez, of 457 Douglass Drive, Douglassville, and Chelsea Rae Brenner, of 215 Lilac Lane, Douglassville. Vasquez’s parents are Jamie Francisco Vasquez and Martha Lucia. Brenner’s parents are Raymond Frederick and Candra Lee Brenner.
Kyle Joseph Pro, of 4 N. Bridge St., Apt. 6, Christiana, and Alexandria Jade Watson, of 287 Wolf Rock Road, Paradise. Pro’s parents are Michael Steven and Kathleen Mary Pro. Watson’s parents are John Clinton and Glenda Jane Watson.
Emanual Jacob Esh, of 360 Shady Road, Newburg, and Katie Marie Glick, 4542 White Oak Road, Paradise. Esh’s parents are John B. and Martha Ann Esh. Glick’s parents are Elam S. and Edna Kay Glick.
Brian David Leary, of 3931 Old Rocks Road, Street, Md., and Samuel John Badders, of 1943 Whiteford Road, Street, Md. Leary’s parents are Charles and Peggy Leary. Badders’ parents are James and Deborah Badders.
Steven Jay Beiler, of 450A Walnut Run Road, Strasburg, and Martha Miller Stoltzfus, 350 Sawmill Road, Strasburg. Beiler’s parents are Michael L. and Kathryn Marie Beiler. Stoltzfus’ parents are Henry K. and Ida R. Stoltzfus.
Tyler Gerald Ostrowski, of 114 N. Port St., Baltimore, Md., and Kathryn Margaret Tafelski, same address. Ostrowski’s parents are Gerald John and Christina Lynn Ostrowski. Tafelski’s parents are Michael Dennis and Theresa Marie Tafelski.
William Thomas Graham, of 21 Sager Road, Elizabethtown, and Anna Cherie Dudzinski, same address. Graham’s parents are William Thomas and Debra Graham. Dudzinski’s parents are Robert and Kimberly Dudzinski.
Andrew Girondo, of 138 Tanglewood Lane, and Jenna Hayes Fuller, same address. Girondo’s parents are James Girondo and Shawn Nejtek. Fuller’s parents are Kenneth George and Wendy Ann Fuller.
Luke Robert Grumblatt, of 188 Christine Drive, Reading, and Ceia Rose Schweitzer, same address. Grumblatt’s parents are Christopher Grumblatt and Susan Miller. Schweitzer’s parents are Ronald Schweitzer and Stepahanie Dundore.
Jesse McCuistion, of 151 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, and Amanda Pine, same address. McCuistion’s father is Tony Gainer. Pine’s parents are Daniel and Rebecca Pine.
Robert Michael Oblender, of 604 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, and Lisa Renae Figuerelle, of 166 Berry Drive, Wilmington, Del. Oblender’s parents are David Howard and Amy Whitson. Figuerelle’s parents are Anthony Joseph and Karen Louise Figuerelle.
Anthony James Deleon, of 211 Ruby St., and Analyse Lyzette Alvarez, of 211 W. Orange St. Deleon’s parents are Anthony James Deleon and Yesenia Cruz. Alvarez’s parents are Jose Alvarez and Alicia Stewart.
Leroy Esh King, of 154 Locust St., Leola, and Naomi Mae King, of 3869 Shippen Dam Road, Millersburg. Leroy King’s parents are Ben E. and Naomi K. King. Naomi King’s parents are Mervin Lee and Sylvia King.
Eric Schelin Rothermel, of 220 Jackson St., and Kristin Marie Sharp, same address. Rothermel’s parents are Albin Schlein Rothermel and Joan Marie Carleton. Sharp’s parents are Michael Eugene and Roberta Ann Beeley.
Robert James Sweigart, of 5907 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, and Andrea Suzanne Krebs, same address. Sweigart’s parents are Robert James and Lola Darlene Sweigart. Krebs’ parents are Douglas William and Linda June Krebs.
Jose Reynaldo Compres, of 1389 Union St., and Leisha Lysmar Colon, same address. Compres’ parents are Jose Alberto Compres and Lucia Antonia Pena. Colon’s parents are Luis Manuel Colon and Marta Ortiz.
John D. Stoltzfus, of 505 Roadcap Road, Millersburg, and Barbara F. Fisher, of 123 Gap Road, Christiana. Stoltzfus’ parents are Amos M. and Linda J. Stoltzfus. Fisher’s parents are Elam S. and Sally K. Fisher.
Cameron Michael Williams, of 474 Brendon Drive, Leola, and Lauren Nicole Lespier, same address. Williams’ parents are Christopher Allan William and Dianna Lynn Austin. Lespier’s parents are Martin Meredith and Donna Joyce Lespier.
Tyler Aaron Keen, of 14 Elliott Ave., Wilmington, Del., and Raylyn Elizabeth-Marie Inman, same address. Keen’s parents are Richard Michael and Denise Nicole Keen. Inman’s parents are William Tucker and Stephanie Ann Inman.
Thomas David Luff, of 112 E. Sixth St., Lititz, and Megan Elizabeth Steber, same address. Luff’s parents are Bruce Allen Luff and Janie Slamon. Steber’s parents are Timothy Michael and Linda Susan Steber.
David Matthew Lantz, of 409 Weaver Road, Strasburg, and Martha Joy Beiler, of 254 S. Kinzer Road, Paradise. Lantz’s parents are Abram B. and Sylvia Lantz. Beiler’s parents are Jonathan Z. and Ruth Ann Beiler.
Travis John Findley, of 207 Wild Cherry Lane, Marietta, and Danielle Marie Richie, same address. Findley’s parents are Keith O’Brian Gill and Robin Elizabeth Roy. Richie’s parents are Larry David and Donna Marie Richie.
Cole Snyder, of 802 Indian Springs Drive, and Ashley Pilcher, same address. Snyder’s parents are Matthew Brian Snyder and Carrie Nicole Noss. Pilcher’s parents are James Arthur and Tamara Doreen Pilcher.
Michael Wayne Schaffer, of 1004 Water St., Mount Joy, and Victoria Lauren Jones, of 653 Central Manor Road. Schaffer’s parents are Wayne and Suzanne Schaffer. Jones’ parents are Troy Nevin and Debra Kay Jones.
Daniel Joseph Norton, of 315 S. Lime St., and Grace Mariah Hawthorne, same address. Norton’s parents are Dennis and Sheila Norton. Hawthorne’s parents are Judson Edward and Stayce Dawn Hawthorne.
Joseph Daniel Schell, of 130 N. George St., Apt. B, Millersville, and Lindsey Paige Ditzler, same address. Schell’s parents are Daniel Grove and Janet Marie Schell. Ditzler’s parents are Randy Scott Ditzler and Cathryn Jane Smith.
Stevie Jay Riehl, of 200 Summit Hill Road, Quarryville, and Lena F. King, of 192 W. Millport Road, Lititz. Riehl’s parents are Melvin S. and Sara Ruth Riehl. King’s parents are Ben L. and Rachel Ann King.
Kristofer Kyrias-Gann, of 5610 Carol Ave., Morton Grove, and Kaitlin Johanna Latimer, same address. Kyrias-Gann’s parents are John Ray Gann and Mary Kathryn Kyrias. Latimer’s parents are John Latimer and Joann Warner.
Henry Jimenez, of 228 W. Walnut St., and Maridania Aquino Peralta, of 1401 Grand Concourse Apt. 2B, Bronx, N.Y.. Jimenez’s parents are Henry Maurico and Sara Jimenez. Aquino Peralta’s parents are Juan Carlos Aquino Perez and Luz Maria Peralta.
Stephen James Sweigart, of 456 Meadowlark Lane, Manheim, and Allisa Sue Martin, same address. Sweigart’s parents are Richard Sweigart and Nancy L. Martin. Martin’s parents are Kenneth Martin and Sherri Lynn Seiders.
Jonathon Gordon Brightman, of 227 Locust St., New Holland, and Taylor Lynn Wolpert, same address. Brightman’s parents are Stanley Gordon and Janice Ada Brightman. Wolpert’s parents are Lawrence Edward and Stephanie Lynn Wolpert.
Jason Scott Burkholder, of 37 E. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, and Kelly Lee Beears, same address. Burkholder’s parents are John Burkholder and Carol Deckert. Beears’ parents are David Lee Hores and Carol Bray Jording.
Nathan Kyle Burkholder, of 325 Monroe St., Denver, and Breanna Nicole Ingram, same address. Burkholder’s parents are Gregory John and Theresa Ann Burkholder. Ingram’s parents are Billy Lee and Krista Lynn Ingram.
Randall Paul Lloyd, of 220 Federal Way, and Sarah Kaitlin Lehman, same address. Lloyd’s parents are Robert Lloyd and Robin Hess. Lehman’s parents are Brian Wayne Lehman and Lisa Marie Hill.
Bobby Durante Davis, of 422 Tofrees Drive, Middletown, and Brandie Jill Stine, same address. Davis’ mother is Bobbet Pamela Davis. Stine’s parents are Mark Edward Roberts and Betsy Jean Stine.
Daniel Jay Stoltzfus, of 264 Paradise Lane, Ronks, and Rebecca Lynne Petersheim, of 109C N. Weavertown Road, Ronks. Stoltzfus’ parents are Henry and Linda Stoltzfus. Petersheim’s parents are Benuel and Barbara Petersheim.
John Joseph Langabeer, of 56 Stonecreek Court, Ephrata, and Samantha Kari Quisgard, same address. Langabeer’s parents are John Harvey and Lenore Mary Langabeer. Quisgard’s parents are Dale Meloyde and Erik Warren Quisgard.
John Stetson Clapp, of 1820 Reading Blvd., Wyomissing, and Linda Jeanne Hoover, of 113 Mitchell Ave., Reading. Clapp’s parents are John Stetson and Ann Wilkinson Clapp. Hoover’s parents are James Sylvester and Kathleen Jeanne Neiman.
Thomas Austin Herneisen, of 252 Race St., Bainbridge, and Victoria Nicole Fink, same address. Herneisen’s parents are Joseph A. and Rebecca Lynn Herniesen. Fink’s parents are George A. and Jessica Lea Moore.
Bo Moose, of 347 Alexandria Court, Marietta, and Kyera E. Stoutzenberger, same address. Moose’s parents are Donald E. and Cindy L. Moose. Stoutzenberger’s parents are Robert L. and Betty G. Leese.
Derek Joseph Pickett, of 49 Ironstone Drive, Elizabethtown, and Caitlin Eleanor Pflaum, same address. Pickett’s parents are Carl Scott Pickett and Maureen Elaine Harris. Pflaum’s parents are Gregory Philip and Jane Annette Pflaum.
Mark Anthony Rayner, of 63 S. Franklin St., Apt. 2, and Joyce A. Lucas, same address. Rayner’s parents are McKinley Rayner and Emma Lee Johnson. Lucas’ parents are Howard and Margaret Ellen Lucas.
Jacob Paul Hahn, 1415 Morning Star Drive, Wescoville, and Alicia Christine Hoover, of 208 Farmland Drive, Elizabethtown. Hahn’s parents are David Paul and Amy Melissa Hahn. Hoover’s parents are Kenneth Richard and Joy Margaret Hoover.
Sheldon Paul Martin, of 3 Meadowlark Drive, Stevens, and Elaina Gail Keener, of 222 S. Esbenshade Road, Manheim. Martin’s parents are Clifford Lee and Carol Martin. Keener’s parents are Larry Duane and Wendy Louise Keener.
Aaron B. Miller, of 505 Hensel Road, Kinzers, and Hannah L. Stoltzfus, of 79 Ridge Road, Christiana. Miller’s parents are Christ B. and Barbara G. Miller. Stoltzfus’ parents are Abraham K. and Lydia S. Stoltzfus.
Brian Daniel Patriarca, of 66 E. Cedar Ave., Marlton, and Casey Ann Kotelnicki, same address. Patriarca’s parents are Daniel and Paula Ann Patriarca. Kotelnicki’s parents are Henry Royal and and Joanne Kotelnicki.
Christopher James Snyder, of 17 Pickford Drive, and Jessica Michele Goss, same address. Snyder’s parents are Terry Leroy Snyder and Kathy Lynn Wynn. Goss’ parents are Matthew Arnold and Michele Lee Goss.
Robert Bachman, of 1052 Rawlinsville Road, Willow Street, and Lisa L. Lehman, same address. Bachman’s parents are Robert and Cherie L. Bachman. Lehman’s parents are Terry James Lehman and Jeanne Renee Grove.
Mahlon James Beiler, of 736 Deiter Road, Strasburg, and Kathryn K. Fisher, of 380 Kenegy Hill Road, Ronks. Beiler’s parents are Eli S. and Linda S. Beiler. Fisher’s parents are John Raymond Fisher and Barbara S. Kauffman.
Christopher John Schultz, of 2285 Atco Ave., Atco, N.J., and Tamara Irion King, same address. Schultz’s parents are John Joseph and Margaret Mary Schultz. King’s parents are Harry Christian and Deborah-Ley Cranmer Irion.
Robert John Carlos Stack, of 128 Rouen Place, Elizabethtown, and Kathryn Marie Eurich, same address. Stack’s parents are Robert and Ana Stack. Eurich’s parents are Herman and Beth Eurich.
Theodore Kenneth Cunrod, of 402 Lindel Circle, Lititz, and Betty J. Cunrod, same address. Theodore Cunrod’s parents are Thomas William Cunrod and Josephine May Reidenour. Betty’s Cunrod’s parents are Jay Eugene Jeffreies and Ruth Mae Ruppert.
John David Beiler, of 463 Stauffer Road, Atglen, and Annie S. Petersheim, of 279 Wissler Road, New Holland. Beiler’s parents are Elam and Lydia Beiler. Petersheim’s parents are Isaac and Leah Petersheim.
Randy Antonio Estevez, of 153 W. Main St., Salunga, and Miliurka Noemi Reyes Perez, same address.
James A. Robbins Boll, of 103 E. Second Ave., Lititz, and Mary Megargee, of 441 Fremont St. Boll’s parents are Allen and Lisa Boll. Megargee’s parents are Edwin Inglee and Jimi Lynn Megargee.
Samuel Ryan King, of 4969 Newport Road, Kinzers, and Rachel Ann Stoltzfus, of 28 Northview Road, Lititz. King’s parents are Benjamin S. and Linda F. King. Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel and Bertha Stoltzfus.
Leroy L. Stoltzfus, of 505 Roadcap Road, Millersburg, and Fannie Lynn Riehl, of 341 Sawmill Road, Strasburg. Stoltzfus’ parents are Amos and Linda Stoltzfus. Riehl’s parents are Elam and Barbara Riehl.
Brian Christopher Bennett, of 15 Ingate Terrace, Halethorpe, Md., and Brianna Taylor Myrick, same address. Bennett’s parents are Jay Michael and Michelle Marie Bennett. Myrick’s parents are David Michael and Katherine Lee Myrick.
Alvin S. Stoltzfus, of 969 Park Road, Honey Brook, and Linda K. Stoltzfus, same address. Alvin Stoltzfus’ parents are J. Daniel and Barbara Stoltzfus. Linda Stoltzfus’ parents are Gideon and Lavina Stoltzfus.
Levi James Lantz, of 2084A Smyrna Road, Paradise, and Lillian Fern Beiler, of 899 Mount Zyon Road, Narvon. Lantz’s parents are Melvin J. and Anna Mae Lantz. Beiler’s parents are Aaron Y. and Verna Mae Beiler.
Samuel L. Stoltzfus, of 494 Barnsley Road, Oxford, and Rebecca F. King, of 228 Gibbles Hill Road, Quarryville. Stoltzfus’ parents are Daniel M. and Mary Ann Stoltzfus. King’s parents are Benjamin S. and Elizabeth E. King.
Christopher Allen Stauffer, of 60 Hospital Road, Wernersville, and Rachelle Dawn Zook, 201 Mulberry Alley, Womelsdorf. Stauffer’s parents are Leon Lamar and Dolores Ann Stauffer. Zook’s parents are Jonas Z. and Ruth Ann Zook.
Jonathan Glen Fureman, of 16 Pacific Blvd., Ephrata, and Maggie Michelle Davis, same address. Fureman’s parents are Terry and Diane Fureman. Davis’ parents are Glenn and Michelle Davis.
Mitchell Ryan Bair, of 28 Muddy Creek Church Road, Apt. 1, Denver, and Kierra Jayne Stauffer, same address. Bair’s parents are Dennis Alan and Regina May Bair. Stauffer’s parents are Matthew Scott and Jewel Stauffer.
Timothy David Hoepfer, of 334 Alexandria Court, Marietta, and Courtney Irene Crowley, same address. Hoepfer’s parents are David James and Maureen Elizabeth Hoepfer. Crowley’s parents are William Burton and Cynthia Swenk Crowley.
Clayton Scott Fidler, of 1724 Breneman Road, Manheim, and Erica Diane Hostetter, of 452 Central Manor Road, Mountville. Fidler’s parents are James Michael and Leah Fidler. Hostetter’s parents are Duane and Rose Hostetter.
Zachary Jefferson Fuehrer, of 231 Pleasant Hill Drive, Lititz, and Sarah Mulvehill, same address. Fuehrer’s parents are Jeffrey Alan and Patricia Joann Fuehrer. Mulvehill’s parents are John and Margaret Mulvehill.
Dylan Michael Gossert, of 12 S. Broad St., Christiana, and Brianna Lynn Burns, same address. Gossert’s mother is Sandra Cramer. Burns’ parents are Brian Sean Burns and Sherry Ann Carner.
David Edgar Gareis, of 2101 Millersville Pike, and Alexandria Ali Romero, same address. Gareis’ parents are John William and Dolors Gareis. Romero’s parents are Waeil and Elizabeth Ali.
Alex Ryan Kirchner, of 456 Rockwood Drive, Elizabethtown, and Lauren Kate Knutson, same address. Kirchner’s parents are John and Tracy Kirchner. Knutson’s parents are Todd Waltemyer and Deb Mitzel.
Brendon Danelle Bennetch, of 491 Musselman Road, Fredericksburg,Va., and Laurel Anne Martin, of 1769 Hauenstein Road, Elizabethtown. Bennetch’s parents are Luke and Lisa Bennetch. Martin’s parents are John and Merlene Martin.
Steven Brett Gardner, of 591 Cloverbrook Drive, Ephrata, and Kelly A. Kurtz, same address. Gardner’s parents are Dennis Gardner and Maureen and Gardner. Kurtz’s parents are Brian Kurtz and Cheryl Rice.
Zachary Martin Ramp, of 12 Ranch Road, Toms River, N.J., and Kathleen Diana Donohue, same address. Ramp’s parents are Martin Larsson and Yasmine Ramp. Donohue’s parents are James Joseph and Donna Marie Donahue.
Brandon A. Smith, of 17 Linden St., Leola, and Alyssa Marie Raughley, same address. Smith’s parents are Mace Andrew and Laverne Marie Smith. Raughley’s parents are Dean Aaron and Susan Barbara Raughley.
Erik Thomas Pfister, of 814 Rohrer Road, and Caitlyn Elizabeth Anderson, same address. Pfister’s parents are Thomas Ray and Janice Kathleen Pfister. Anderson’s parents are Todd Francis and Alison Anne Anderson.
Wayne Wise, of 20 October Glory Trail, Ephrata, and Crystal Leigh Geissler, same address. Wise’s parents are Paul and Frances Wise.
Chad Anthony Gates, of 76 Pennwick Drive, Lititz, and Hannah Rose Harsanyi, same address. Gates’ parents are Brian Keith and Sherry Lynn Gates. Harsanyi’s parents are Oren and Anne Harsanyi.
Bamidele Abdul-Raman Faleimu, of 435 W. Berks St., Apt. 2, Philadelphia, and Jamie H. Murphey, same address. Faleimu’s parents are Bello Faleimu and Jessie Mae Barow. Murphey’s parents are Charlie H. and Susan H. Murphey.
Eric Shawn Seibel, of 1950 Creek Road, Manheim, and Mary Katherine McConaghy, of 33 W. Conestoga Road, Elverson. Seibel’s parents are James Dary and Rachel Eileen Seibel. McConaghy’s parents are Greg Warren and Sheila Ann McConaghy.
Kevin Ray Beiler, of 839 Red Hill Road, Narvon, and Kathryn Sue Fisher, of 3310 E. Gordon Road, Gordonville. Beiler’s parents are Daniel F. and Esther Marie Beiler. Fisher’s parents are Samuel E. and Sarah F. Fisher.
Daniel Charles Swisher, of 11 W. Franklin St., Ephrata, and Nina M. Beech, same address. Swisher’s parents are Daniel Charles Swisher and Evelyn Jane Kurtz. Beech’s parents are James Francis and Sandra Jean Beech.
Mervin Lee Ebersol, of 604 Gault Road, Gap, and Rosanna S. Lapp, of 5341 White Oak Road, Paradise. Ebersol’s parents are Steven M. and Martha E. Ebersol. Lapp’s parents are Samuel L. and Ruth F. Lapp.
Lamar Z. Hoover, of 2588 Hammertown Road, Narvon, and Chyanne Martin Reiff, of 2902 Rothsville Road, Ephrata. Hoover’s parents are Joseph Shirk and Esther Mae Hoover. Reiff’s parents are Nathan Zimmerman and Grace Weaver Reiff.
Vincent Mauss, of 147 N. Seventh St., Apt. 2, Columbia, and Mahila Poindexter, same address. Mauss’ parents are Vincent Mauss and Ethel Englerth. Poindexter’s parents are Leroy Poindexter and Angela March.
Elam H. Beiler, of 383 Springville Road, Quarryville, and Marta Z. Fisher, of 520 Cains Road, Gap. Beiler’s parents are Elam J. and Emma E. Beiler. Fisher’s parents are Levi Z. and Susun Marie Fisher.
Heath Peffer, of 90 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, and Katelyn Erb, same address. Peffer’s parents are Michael and Pamela Peffer. Erb’s parents are Dwayne and Tammy Erb.
Christian Nolan Minich, of 189 Cooper Ave., Landisville, and Kristin Nicole Wolak, same address. Minich’s parents are Michael Ray and Susan Wells Minich. Wolak’s parents are John Casmie Wolak and Lorra Louise Roach.
Donald John Hunter, of 1336 Merganser Lane, Elizabethtown, and Brittney Billmeyer, same address. Hunter’s parents are Donald James and Sheri Hunter. Billmeyer’s parents are Alex and Georgene Billmeyer.
Alexander Scott Reider, of 123 Parkview Heights Road, Ephrata, and Chelsea Renae Duttry, same address. Reider’s parents are Devin E. Reider and Tanya R. Reider-Smith. Duttry’s parents are Jeremy S. Duttry and Stacy L. Warner.