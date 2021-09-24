The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Daniel Vincent Flowers, of 2018 Shady Oak Drive, Mount Joy, and Whitney Kathleen Hughes, same address. Flowers’ parents are Carl Vincent and Stephanie Gale Flowers. Hughes’ parents are Jeffrey Conrad and Kathleen Roeh Hughes.
Milliangely Vazquez Cruz, of 1537 Passey Lane, and Maria Marlene Silva Davila, same address. Vazquez Cruz’s parents are Jose Angel Vazquez and Milixa Cruz Ayala. Silva Davila’s parents are Felix Silva Amador and Maria Socorro Davila Morales.
Blake Edward Wahlberg, of 138 Langley Square, and Olivia Jane Best, same address. Wahlberg’s parents are Richard and Ann-Marie Wahlberg. Best’s parents are Robert Henry and Carolyn Jo Best.
Ethan Andrew Crane, of 131 W. Fairmount Ave., State College, and Margaret Jean Vanderhoff, of 182 Pattern Shop Road, Greensburg. Crane’s parents are Robert and Karen Crane. Vanderhoff’s parents are John and Valerie Vanderhoff.
Thomas Norman Davison, of 317 W. First St., Apt. 304, Oswego, N.Y., and Crystal Nicole Diem, same address. Davison’s parents are Paul and Regina Davison. Diem’s parents are Todd Roller and Patricia Diem.
Brandon Clifford Rodriguez, of 2860 Weaver Road, and Ashley Marie DiPaolo, same address. Rodriguez’s parents are David and Heather Rodriguez. DiPaolo’s parents are Dino Eugene DiPaolo and Christine Marie McCaskey.
Colin Patrick Rainey, of 611 S. Charles St., Apt. 229, Baltimore, Md., and Gina Elizabeth Deangelis, same address. Rainey’s parents are John Larimer and Suzanne Marie Rainey. Deangelis’ parents are Robert Debs and Marianne Elizabeth Deangelis.
Adam McCoy Jones, of 1825 S. Fifth St., Apt. 66, Waco, Texas, and Jessica Lynne Gregory, of 1719 Sammar Road. Jones’ parents are James Alfred and Sandra Lynn Jones. Gregory’s parents are Gilbert Gordon Gregory and Elizabeth Lockhart.
Nathaniel Joseph Mealing, of 206 N. President Ave., Apt. D7, and Gail Marie Hall, same address. Mealing’s parents are Joseph Nathaniel Poole and Joan Loretta Mealing. Hall’s parents are Lloyd Nolan and Evelyn Joyce Poole.
James Thomas Denlinger, of 1932 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, and Hillary Elser, same address. Denlinger’s parents are Thomas Herr Denlinger and Gloria Kellenberger. Elser’s parents are Nelson and Bonnie Ann Goldner.
William James Holden, of 140 Eagle Path, Mountville, and Sheila Nunez, same address. Holden’s parents are William James and Betty Elaine Holden. Nunez’s parents are Ruddy Juan and Evelyn Hernandez.
Kirby Breault, of 535 N. Locust St., Elizabethtown, and Mollie Hoffman, same address. Breault’s parents are Andy and Cori Breault. Hoffman’s parents are Edwin and Deborah Hoffman.
William Lloyd Powers, of 336 N. Charlotte St., Suite 202, and Lindsay Aichele Filling, same address. Powers’ parents are Richard John and Christine Powers. Filling’s parents are John Jay and Mary Beth Filling.
Michael Rosenberg, of 1632 Millstone Drive, Edgewater, Md., and Ilana Posner, same address. Rosenberg’s parents are Stevie and Joan Rosenberg. Posner’s parents are Allan and Elyse Posner.
Nicolas Stephen Somers, of 191 High Ridge Road, Delta, and Jane-Erika Murphy, same address. Somers’ parents are James R. and Marie Louise Somers. Murphy’s parents are William and Eva-Britt Murphy.
Yang Guang Liu, of 132 Acorn Lane, Mountville, and Qing Liu, same address. Yang Liu’s parents are Jin Quan Shi and Ai Ping Coa. Qing Liu’s parents are Tze Min Cheung and Zhuo Jin Cao.
Clifford P. Catania, of 122 W. High St., Elizabethtown, and Joanne E. Walcerz, same address. Catania’s parents are Joseph P. and Pauline Catania. Walcerz’s parents are Stephen and Lillian Walcerz.
Keegan Adam Flahive, of 56 Evergreen Court, Lititz, and Lauren Faith Esh, of 543 Westfield Drive, New Holland. Flahive’s parents are Russell Adam and Jennifer Leigh Flahive. Esh’s parents are Gregory David and Malissa Joy Esh.
Hiram Rosado, of 213 Knollwood Road, Millersville, and Cynthia Corujo, same address.
Jose Antonio Villafranca Zelaya, of 423 W. Delilah Road, Pleasantville, N.J., and Enny Gabriela Maldonado Cardona, of 770 Fairview Ave., Hammonton, N.J. Villafranca Zelaya’s parents are Anael Villafranca and Lillian Idalia Zelaya. Maldonado Cardona’s parents are Jose Aristides Maldonado Jimenez and Enny Lillian Cardona Ulloa.
Roberto Rodriguez, of 1305 Maple Ave., and Dalila Torres, same address. Rodriguez’s parents are Geraldo Rodriguez and Wanda Montalvo. Torres’ parents are Sergio Barazza Torres and Maria Cipollini.
Michael Angelo Fitzpatrick, of 22 Homestead Drive, and Sara Marie Price, same address. Fitzpatrick’s parents are Michael Angelo and Anna Marie Fitzpatrick. Price’s parents are Paul John and Diane Marie Price.
Henry Manuel Taveras Sanchez, of 1485 Passey Lane, and Brenda L. Baerga, same address.
Zakkary James Wiest, of 131 Norlawn Circle, and Dana Ann Keene, same address. Wiest’s parents are Nathan Tomas and Ann Elizabeth Wiest. Keene’s parents are Luther Wayne Keene and Lisa Ann Jones.
Anthony Amuso, of 557 Greenland Drive, and Shayna Graham, same address. Amuso’s parents are David Michael and Julie Anne Amuso. Graham’s parents are Scott Victor and Alicia Jane Graham.
Tanner B. Mellinger, of 105B N. Custer Ave., New Holland, and Ellie K. Martin, same address. Mellinger’s parents are Duane E. and Rhoda Mellinger. Martins’ parents are Earl R. and Christina S. Martin.
John Russel Harvey, of 467 Hollow Road, New Providence, and Verna Reeger Zaczek, of 118 W. Belcrest Road, Bel Air, Md. Harvey’s parents are Howard Jackson and Ellen Anderson Harvey. Zaczek’s parents are Vernon Wayne and Elizabeth Ann Reeger.
Connor Steven Bitts, of 6 Thomas Ave., and McKenna Catherine Eshelman, of 11 Fisher Terrace, Willow Street. Bitts’ parents are Anthony Scott and Lori Ann Bitts. Eshelman’s parents are Rory Matthew and Deborah Ann Eshelman.
Mohammed Fadhil Al Tameemi, of 1821 Conestoga Ave., and Aileen Haji Hermiz, same address.
John Edward Vavala, of 17 Glenbarry Drive, Wilmington, Del., and Brittany M. Moore, same address. Vavala’s parents are Dominick and Margaret Vavala. Moore’s parents are Gary and Freida Moore.
Gregory Loose, of 20 Boone Road, Perkinston, Miss., and Allison Taylor, of 4670 Andrews Lake Road, Frederica, Del.. Loose’s parents are Roger and Janet Loose. Taylor’s parents are Bryan and Diana Taylor.
Walker Lee Day, of 12109 Polo Drive, Apt. 134, Fairfax, Va, and Halie Wendy Sipina, of 10720 General Kirkland Drive, Bristow, Va. Day’s parents are Ryan Lee and Heather Jeanne Day. Sipina’s parents are Branko and Jesse Lynn Sipina.
Sean William Guthrie, of 39 N. Mulberry St., and Therese Marie Gochenaur, same address. Guthrie’s parents are Mark William and Cyndi Lynn Guthrie. Gochenaur’s parents are William Carlisle and Elaine Marie Stauffer.
Benjamin Massias, of 819 Imperial Drive, and Signe Henkel, same address. Massias’ parents are Douglas and Rose Massias. Henkel’s parents are Michael and Francine Henkel.
Warren Williams, of 548 Green St., and Leatrice Felicia Henderson, same address. Williams’ parents are Warren Williams and Shawn Gant. Henderson’s parents are Kenneth Henderson and Cheryl Canady.
Logan Patrick Goodman, of 69 Brookfield Drive, Ephrata, and Olivia Ann Stekervetz, of 2 Safe Harbor Village, Conestoga. Goodman’s parents are Greg Allen and Lorie Ann Goodman. Stekervetz’s parents are Charles Harold Stekervetz and Beth Ann Fulmer.
Kole Leroy Martin, of 25 Circle Rock Drive, Ephrata, and Heather Alexis Hilles, of 307 Oak Thorne Lane. Martin’s parents are Leroy Donald and Stacey Jo Martin. Hilles’ parents are Keith Allen Ragsdale and Sarah Elizabeth Hilles.
Edward W. Medina, of 72 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, and Tori Nicole Felpel, same address. Medina’s mother is Stacy Medina. Felpel’s mother is Sherry Lynn Felpel.
Ian Archer Coots, of 106 Morning Glory Lane, Manheim, and Taylor Rose Spies, same address. Coots’ parents are Lonnie Dale and Melissa Coots. Spies’ parents are Wayne Anthony and Sheri Lynn Spies.
Tyler Sean Bridgehouse, of 342 Jeff Ave., Ephrata, and Caitlin Amanda Deaver, same address. Bridgehouse’s parents are Michael and Stephanie Bridgehouse. Deaver’s parents are Jeremy Guy and Rebecca Christina Deaver.
Addison Todd Horning, of 317 Ridge Ave., Ephrata, and Shirlene Lachelle Fox, of 1946 Shady Oak Drive, Mount Joy. Horning’s parents are Steve Scott and Cheryl Renea Horning. Fox’s parents are Terry Lee and Paula Jean Fox.
John Thomas Garner, of 308 Snavely Mill Road, Lititz, and Kathryn Marie Springer, of 16 Haskell Drive. Garner’s parents are Robert Dale and Lisa Ann Garner. Springer’s parents are Joseph James and Susan Marie Springer.
Bruce Daniel Howard, of 6142 Stumph Road, Apt. 101, Parma Heights, Ohio, and Meghan Breann Richline, same address. Howard’s parents are Danny Roland and Jayne Leslie Howard. Richline’s parents are Ty Carl and Suzanne Michelle Richline.
Scott David Ritchey, of 615 E. High St., Elizabethtown, and Juana Ivette Cullen, same address. Ritchey’s parents are Scott David Ritchey and Teresa Ann Bennett. Cullen’s parents are Thomas Francis Cullen and Juana Martinez.
Joel Edward Hunter, of 18 Dylan Lane and Lakisha Ann Mitchell, same address. Hunter’s parents are Joseph and Marguerite Elaine Hunter. Mitchell’s parents are Johnny Barnett Mitchell and Audrey Hortence.
Kevin Daniel Zuidervliet, of 667 Creek Road, Christiana, and Claire Abigail Laroche, same address. Zuidervliet’s parents are Daniel and Dorothy Zuidervliet. Laroche’s parents are Jean and Tracy Laroche.
Kale James Burgess, of 540 Pitney Road, Columbia, and Amanda May Herr, same address. Burgess’ parents are James and Levon Burgess. Herr’s parents are Walter Douglas Herr and Karen Lynn Roten.
Juan C. Roman, of 759 Chickies Drive, Columbia, and Ana Montero-Jaramillo, same address.
Luke Isaac Ornelas, of 1294 Horning Road, Denver, and Mekayla Elizabeth Morrison, of 313 W. Meadow Valley Road, Lititz. Ornelas’ parents are Victor Gamez and Maria Elena Ornelas. Morrison’s parents are Richard Lee Morrison and Lisa Kay Baer.
Edmund W. Gorman, of 725 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, and Eleanor C. Vantassel, same address. Gorman’s parents are Edmund W. and Barbara Jane Gorman. Vantassel’s parents are Charles Edward and Harriet A. Quinn.
Eric Michael Zampelli, of 310 Selwyn Drive, Apt. 2A, Frederick, Md, and Meghan Lynn Glaviano, same address. Zampelli’s parents are Donald and Robin Zampelli. Glaviano’s parents are Richard Thomas Glaviano and Lynn Kathryn Bucks.
Matthew Robert Berry, of 804 Westbrooke Drive, Elizabethtown, and Susannah Rose Williams, same address. Berry’s parents are Steven Carl and Debra Lynn Berry. Williams’ parents are Richard and Teresa Lynn Williams.
Christopher Douglass Hookway, of 413 Crosswinds Drive, Lititz, and Amanda Steinmetz Tuthill, same address. Hookway’s parents are Douglas James and Susan Elaine Hookway. Tuthill’s parents are John Craig Steinmetz and Susan Kauffman Suit.
Scott Patrick Britton, of 116 Meadow Creek Drive, Landisville, and Cynthia Ann Lefever, same address. Britton’s parents are Wayne Thomas Webster and Joan Leslie Greer. Lefever’s parents are James Randolph and Yvonne Marie Lefever.
Frederick Allen Spaid, of 134 Marion Terrace, Ephrata, and Victoria Lynn Sweeney, same address. Spaid’s parents are Frederick Allen Spaid and Margaret Alice Gau. Sweeney’s parents are David Leo Sweeney and Denise Marie Clauser.
Kyle Joseph Jola, of 111 Dickens Drive, and Rachel Faye Mandelblatt, same address. Jola’s parents are Gerald Joseph and Lisa Suzanne Jola. Mandelblatt’s parents are David Lawrence Mandelblatt and Jill Michelle Netka.
Edward Nicolas Roper, of 1537 Robert Road, and Amanda Lynn Sadusky, same address. Roper’s parents are William Thomas and Irene Roper. Sadusky’s parents are Michael M. and Cynthia Joy Sadusky.
Randy Albert Rodriguez, of 31338 Curratuck Road, Painter, Va., and Kaitlyn Marie Wilson, same address. Rodriguez’s parents are Felix Albert Rodriguez and Nilda Noeia Serrano. Wilson’s parents are Walter Dewey Wilson and Kelly Marie Bardell.