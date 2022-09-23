The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
James Tyrone Boyer, of 740 N. Duke St., Apt. 4E, and Barbara Rosario, same address. Boyer’s parents are Sidney T. Morant and Jackie R. Brown. Rosario’s parents are Ricardo L. Borges and Barbara Rosario.
Felix Omaryui Eke, of 432 Nuber Ave, Mount Vernon, N.Y., and Zeena Aleeza Bacchus, of 130 Mohns Mill Road, Reinholds.
Christopher George Osai, of 137 N. Reservoir St., and Nadine M. Adams, same address.
Bryan Idi Mitchell, of 508 Fremont St., and Danielle Alysse Morales, same address. Mitchell’s parents are Terry H. Mitchell and Angelina Price. Morales’ parents are Joseph Raymond and Gloria Morales.
Benjamin Garrett Skiles, of 217 S. Homestead Drive, Landisville, and Makenzie Lane Sensenig, of 505 S. Windy Mansion Road, Denver. Skiles’ parents are Stephen Andrew and Suzanne Eileen Skiles.
Dennis Henry Hancock, of 2141 Elim St., York, and Angela Y Dunford, same address. Hancock’s parents are William Gaw Hancock and Patricia Marie Darragh. Dunford’s parents are Bruce Anthony Dunford and Camille Johanna Kaminski.