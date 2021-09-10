The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Tilgham Walker Grandstaff, of 313 Red Cedar Lane, Marietta, and Riata Amato, same address. Grandstaff’s parents are Reese and Colette Grandstaff. Amato’s parents are Antonio and Genoveffa Amato.
Troy David Faus, of 133 Tulip Circle, Ephrata, and Lori Lynn Miller, same address. Faus’ parents are Cletus F. and Patricia June Faus. Miller’s parents are Clair David and Peggy Joan Miller.
Paul Kahler Broomell, of 6287 Carpenter St., East Petersburg, and Melissa Nancy Class, of 1613 Silver Spring Road, Landisville. Broomell’s parents are Charles Samuel and Cheryl Lynn Broomell. Class’ parents are Gregory Henry and Donna Maria Class.
Justin Matthew Isamoyer, of 6 Oakhurst Lane, Mount Laurel, N.J., and Catherine Zell, same address. Isamoyer’s parents are Larry and Denise Isamoyer. Zell’s parents are Michael and Anne Zell.
Matthew Praumaun, of 10703A White Trillium Road, Apt. 102, Perry Hall, Md., and Jenna Houser, same address. Praumaun’s parents are Damrong Praumaun and Margaret Maines. Houser’s parents are Roebrt and Jo Anne Houser.
Matthew D. Odenwelder, of 115 Center St., Duncannon, and Kirsten A. Shoemaker, of 48 N. Grant St., Manheim. Odenwelder’s parents are Thomas and Ruth Odenwelder. Shoemaker’s parents are Donald and Karen Shoemaker.
Arlin Joel Snyder, of 315 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, and Michelle Elizabeth Hydock, of 701 S. Broad St., Apt. 1, Lititz. Snyder’s parents are Joseph Zimmerman Snyder and Verna Martin.
Michael Levi Evener, of 122 S. Eighth St., Columbia, and Jessica Marie Pagano, same address. Evener’s parents are Michael and Geraldine Evener. Pagano’s parents are Joseph Pagano and Lisa English.
Jacob Wetherhold, of 122 Spook Lane, Fleetwood, and Rebekah Joy Swisher, of of 186 Greble Road, Myerstown. Wetherhold’s parents are Kyle and Suzan Wtherhold.
Thomas Alfred Morris, of 1683 Valley Forge Road, and Virginia Quinn, same address. Morris’ parents are Thomas A. and Suzanne Morris. Quinn’s parents are Edmund Godfrey Lefevre and Barbara Engle Peters.
Kenneth William Comrey, of 48 Strasburg Pike, and Mandi Lynn Beck, same address. Comrey’s parents are Dennis Eugene Comrey and Anna Marie Cobaugh. Beck’s parents are Donald Michael Beck and Susan Elaine Newcomer.
Anthony Christopher Domaglia, of 108 Sandrignham Road, Cherry Hill, and Stacey Lynne Rowland, same address. Domaglia’s parents are Anthony and Irene Domaglia. Rowland’s parents are Samuel Angelo and Suzanne Theresa Pigatelli.
Kiefer Riley Luckenbill, of 112 Mayer Place, and Willow Angeline Peluso, same address. Luckenbill’s parents are Scott Joseph Luckenbill and Lynne Anne Wootten. Peluso’s parents are Felix and Mary Catherine Peluso.
Dean Alan Diffenderfer, of 105 Florence Drive, Elizabethtown, and Amanda Cory Morningstar, same address. Diffenderfer’s parents are Dean Alan Diffenderfer and Holly Ann Price. Morningstar’s parents are Steve Mark and Tammy Lea Morningstar.
Hunter Paul Grissinger, of 155 of Penn St., Manheim, and Erin Brielle Wee, of 3271 Pleasant View Drive, Manheim. Grissinger’s parents are Kevin Paul and Pamela Jean Grissinger. Wee’s parents are Michael Edward and Krista Lynn Wee.
Caleb Leon Holton, of 166 Park Ave., Apt. B, Ephrata, and Karissa Jean Akelsen, same address. Holton’s parents are Andrew Leon and Janet Faith Holton. Akelsen’s parents are Kenneth George and Stephanie Anne Akelsen.
Bryan Allen Rohrbaugh, of 204 Marion Terrace, Ephrata, and Destiny Lynn Haines, of 145 Sunrise Lane, Denver.
Taylor Shenberger, of 626 Columbia Ave., Apt. 1E, and Morgan Hildebrecht, same address. Shenberger’s parents are Gary and Vickie Shenberger. Hildebrecht’s parents are Dean Hildebrecht and Laura Logue.
Casey John Brownlow, of 7 Cedar Road, Whitehouse Station, NJ, and Carley Dawn Fessel, of 27 Wayside Lane, Lebanon. Brownlow’s parents are Michael John and Susan Louise Brownlow. Fessel’s parents are Raymond Frank and Jeanne Lynn Fessel.
Nathan Ashton Gill, of 6062 Lemon St., East Petersburg, and Elyse May Flick, same address. Gill’s parents are Peter Gill and Teri Irwin.
Dylan Lawrence Kenny, of 2 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, and Allana Jordan Winters, same address. Kenny’s parents are Lawrence T. and Jeanette R. Kennty. Winters’ parents are Allen J. Winters and Bambi Jo Horning.
Andrew Nicholas Bechtel, of 29 Ro Hill Drive, Lititz, and Adelee Jane Huss, of 836 Pleasure Road. Bechtel’s parents are Jonathan and Lynne Bechtel. Huss’ parents are Christian Walker and Daphne Ann Huss.
Oladele Fadoju, of 3226 Wakefield Road, Harrisburg, and Lene Mae Ross, of 157 Dickens Drive, Building E. Fadoju’s parents are Samuel and Grace Kolawole Fadoju. Ross’ parents are Robert and Joyce Baker.
Ryan Matthew John, of 28 Deep Hollow Lane, and Krista Lee Schick, same address. John’s parents are Gregory Allen John and Katherine Young. Schick’s parents are George Carl and Brenda Lee Schick.
Benjamin Anthony Gehman, of 300 North Clay Road, Lititz, and Erin J. Fisher, of 109 North Ninth St., Akron. Gehman’s parents are Tony and Christie Ann Gehman. Fisher’s parents are Steven Omar and Tracy Ann Fisher.
Lester Barry Wilson, of 4 Pine Lane, Willow Street, and Kassandra Lynn Laukhuff, of 339 College Manor Ave., Millersville. Wilson’s parents are Lester Barry Wilson and Betsy Crespo. Laukhuff’s parents are Robert Lloyd and Lori Ann Laukhuff.
Michael Claude Haines, of 459 Locust St., first floor, Columbia, and Lora Elizabeth Sterne, same address. Haines’ parents are Daniel Clem and Virginia Lee Haines. Sterne’s parents are Bradley Scott Stump and Beth Evelyn Kenworthy.
Casandra Lee Guajardo, of 746 Oatman St., York, and Latima Lanisha Smith, same address. Guajardo’s parents are Jose Ramon and Sandra Evelis Guajardo.
Steven Michael Dailey, of 910 Shreiner Ave., and Abigail Elaine Kuhn, same address. Dailey’s parents are Steven Andrew and Susan Dailey. Kuhn’s parents are David Brian and Kathryn Kuhn.