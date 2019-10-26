The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Thomas Kodadek, of 819 Circle Drive, Gap, and Joanne Marie Caponiti, same address. Kodadek’s parents are the late Frank Kodadek and the late Margaret Kodadek. Caponiti’s parents are Pauline Marie Caponiti and the late Natale Caponiti.
William Richard Mathers III, of 103 Milton Circle, Lititz, and Kathryn Ellyn Collins, same address. Mathers’ parents are William Jr. and Sharon Mathers. Collins’ parents are Bruce and Suzanne Artman.
Patrick Warren Hoffman, of 101 Clearfield Court E., and Leslie A. Pelen, same address. Hoffman’s parents are Warren Hoffman and Sherry Flora-Rivera. Pelen’s parents are Thomas and Dawn Pelen.
Michael C. Williams, of 513 Lampter Road, and Kelly J. Beezer, same address. Williams’ mother is Carolyn Williams. Beezer’s parents are Bruce and Sherri Beezer.
Taylor Austin Mast, of 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Apt. 1, Paradise, and Haley Kathryn Greig, of 1727 Buckwalter Lane. Mast’s parents are James Mast and the late Rose Mast. Greig’s parents are Douglas and Kathleen Greig.
Franklin J. Abreu, of 302 W. Ferdinand St., Manheim, and Amber Rae Hilt, same address. Abreu’s parents are Franklin Abreu-Rosario and Marciela Frias-Nunez. Hilt’s parents are Ricky and Barbara Hilt.
Catlynn Antonio Munoz, of 951 Spruce St., Columbia, and Audria Renea Husted, same address. Munoz’s parents are Felix Munoz and Stacey Henry. Husted’s parents are Sheldon and Nicole Paules.
John P. Sample, of 30 Heron Road, Lititz, and Amber R. Haberstroh, of 6075 Geneva Drive, East Petersburg. Sample’s parents are Sheila Kyle and the late Paul Sample. Haberstroh’s parents are Bradley Haberstroh and Sandra Fatta.
Armando Mora Herrera, of 1921 Oregon Pike, and Olga Lucia Gonzalez Tequia, same address. Mora Herrera’s parents are Margarita Herrera and the late Jose Eusebio Mora. Gonzalez Tequia’s parents are Carlos Julio Gonzalez Jimenez and Maria Francisca Tequia.
Todd Richard Flower, of 115 Clay School Road, Ephrata, and Elisha Marie Weaver, same address. Flower’s parents are Richard and Kathleen Flower. Weaver’s parents are Karie Schmid and the late Carlton Weaver.
Jonathan Shirk Martin, of 70 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, and Lydia Ann Nolt, of 290 S. Shirk Road, New Holland. Martin’s parents are Jonathan Hoover and Elva N. Martin. Nolt’s parents are Marvin Kilmer and Elise Nolt Nolt.
Trevor Wesley Barkman, of 12290 Sandusky Drive SW, Beach City, Ohio, and Meagan Twylene Weber, of 2604 Fairview Ave., Reading. Barkman’s parents are Gaylord and Celesta Barkman. Weber’s parents are Duane and Suzette Weber.
Kevin L. Yoder, of 3010 Highway 74, Wesley, Ariz., and Rhoda Arlene Beiler, of 6133 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Yoder’s parents are Edward and Lois Yoder. Beiler’s parents are Reuben and Naomi Beiler.
Daniel Alfonso Torres, of 602 N. Queen St., Unit 7, and Janene Patrice Winkey, same address. Torres’ parents are Miguel Torres and Carmen DeJesus. Winkey’s parents are James and Margarita Winkey.