The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Thet Htoo Naung, of 56 Colonial Crest Drive, and Margaret Suiza Kim, same address. Naung’s parents are Khun Sai and Hlahla Nwe. Kim’s parents are Krom Lian and the late Sui Huan Kim.
Miguel Angel Vargas, of 1011 Lititz Ave., and Felecia M. Horton, same address. Vargas’ parents are Victor Vargas and Gladys Riveria. Horton’s mother is Bonnie Ream.
William Jaythomas Wratto, of 831 Clearview Ave., Apt. 125, Ephrata, and Victoria Kumba Fayiah, same address. Wratto’s parents are Sarah Wratto and the late David Wratto. Fayiah’s parents are Nancy Fayiah and the late Maurice Fayiah.
Lynn Sollenberger, of 1644 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, and Esther M. Kachel, of 309 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown. Sollenberger’s parents are the late Samuel Sollenberger and the late Hazel White. Kachel’s parents are Mary Lantz Fisher and the late Elmer Lapp Fisher.
Leonard Ryan Hewlett, of 121 Nevin St., and Heather Lee Berg, same address. Hewlett’s parents are Caroline Schenider and the late Leonard Hewlett. Berg’s parents are Virginia Berg and the late Howard Berg.
Christopher Gaetano Luongo, Reinholds, and Kelli Jo Kilhullen, same address.
Brandon M. McGaha, of 52 Northview Drive, and Katherine E. Errett, same address. McGaha’s parents are Mark and Nancy McGaha. Errett’s parents are Daniel Errett and the late Rebecca Delair.
Adam Justice Timmins, of 631 Rife Run Road, Manheim, and Lauren Meredith Collins, of 122 E. Main St., Lititz. Timmins’ parents are Byron and Virginia Timmins. Collins’ parents are Jeffrey and Jennifer Collins.
Justin Michael Harnish, of 246 Good Road, Conestoga, and Kelly Marie Lynch, same address. Harnish’s parents are James and Mildred Susan Harnish. Lynch’s parents are Michael and Gail Lynch.
Ryan Alan Nelson, of 109 Garden Ave., Wrightsville, and Carolyn Danielle Nissley, of 518 E. Orange St. Nelson’s parents are Alan C. and Rhoda F. Nelson. Nissley’s parents are Paul D. and Rhoda J. Nissley.
Alexander Raymond Johnson, of 14 Fox Hollow Drive, and Emily Marie Butler, same address. Johnson’s parents are Joseph Johnson III and Shelley Henry. Butler’s parents are Shane and Louise Butler.
Travis Paul Scheurich, of 1254 Manor Blvd, and Sarah Elizabeth Perini, of 107 Silverleaf Drive, Mount Joy. Scheurich’s parents are Alan and Tamara Scheurich. Perini’s parents are Jeffrey and Susan Perini.
Steven J. Mann, of 1162 Simmontown Road, Gap, and Kathy Robin Williams, same address. Mann’s parents are Richard and Evelyne Mann. Williams’ parents are Chalkley and Karen Matlack.
Miguel A. Ortiz Jr., of 2142 Coventry Road, and Laura M. Lopez, same address. Ortiz’s parents are Miguel A. Ortiz Sr. and Vincentina Delgado. Lopez’s parents are David Seda and Grace Dolores Seda.
Matthew J. Rios, of 3906 Columbia Ave., Apt. 4, and Anh Thi Le, same address. Rios’ parents are Joan Rios and the late John Rios. Le’s parents are Phuong Le and Hong Vo.
Michael B. Hill, of 15 Wade Drive, Lititz, and Brooke Lynell Carsten, same address. Hill’s parents are Michael Hill and Anna Lindsay. Carsten’s parents are Steven Healy and Debra McKrill.
Dennis R. Harsh, of 48 S. Hazel St., Manheim, and Kaitlin M. Stoltzfus, same address. Harsh’s parents are Cindy M. Harsh and the late Richard G. Harsh. Stoltzfus’ parents are Rodney E. Stoltzfus and Roni S. Niess.