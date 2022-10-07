The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Karl Eric Hanson, of 745 Pinkerton Road, Mount Joy, and Kathy Marie Pawling, same address. Hanson’s parents are Edwin Allen and Karen Maura Hanson. Pawling’s parents are Paul and Mary Ellen Labotz.
Matthew Keating, of 2612 Manton St., Philadelphia, and Jacqueline Frances Monchek, same address. Keating’s parents are Michael Keating and Deborah McCarthy. Monchek’s parents are Joseph and Theresa Monchek.
Derek Ryan Weaver, of 1475 Kilmer Lane, Denver, and Lindsey Nicole Shirk, 512 Pleasant Valley Road, Denver. Weaver’s parents are Nelson Lee and Melanie Ann Weaver. Shirk’s parents are Nelson S. and Debra M. Shirk.
Brandon Leslie Harris, of 605 Beaver Valley Pike, and Brianna Rae Foltz, same address. Harris’ parents are Richard Lee and Teresa Anne Harris. Foltz’s parents are Douglas Michael and Melissa Raye Foltz.
Keith Christopher Mowery, of 364 Kreutz Creek Road, York, and Hilary Katherine Hanna, same address. Mowery’s parents are Timothy and Pauline Mowery. Hanna’s parents are Jeffrey John and Kathryn Ann Hanna.
Bo Steven Smoker, of 305 Laurel Ridge Road, Apt. 15, Reinholds, and Crystal Lorraine Mitchell, same address.
Thomas Eugene Bills, of 870 Narvon Road, Narvon, and Trisha Michelle Posey, same address.
Zachary Earl Coy, of 931 Narvon Road, Narvon, and Tiffany Marie Samuels, same address.
William Lamkin, of 1268 Harvest Drive, Denver, and Sheila Keifer, same address. Lamkin’s parents are William Lamkin and Sue Dell. Keifer’s parents are Kenneth Barthol and Paulette Keifer.
Michael Lee Stoltzfus, of 5277 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers, and Barbara Marie Glick, 326 Churchtown Road, Narvon. Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel M. and Sarah Ann Stoltzfus. Glick’s parents are Melvin J. and Maryann B. Glick.
Corey Lee Buckwalter, 329 Colonial Drive, Akron, and Brittney Ann Harner, same address. Buckwalter’s parents are John and Rita Sweigart. Harner’s parents are Chad and Tina Harner.
Emilio Jose Vasquez Cabrera, of 2008 Swarr Run Road, and Dannyra Hernandez, same address. Vasquez Cabrera’s parents are Rafael Emilio Vasquez Collado and Altagarcia Cabrera.
Marcos Reyes Mares, of 201 Wecaf Road, New Holland, and Samantha Marie King, of 2109 Old Philadelphia Pike. Mares’ parents are Horacio Camacho and Luz Maria Mares. King’s parents are John William and Sarah Jane King.
Dy’lan Laroy Getz, of 523 Locust St., Denver, and Courtney Lynn Wenrich, same address. Getz’s parents are Kerwin Laroy Getz and Sallie Jo Kupp. Wenrich’s parents are Corey and Tracy Wenrich.
Adam Matthew Snyder, of 1155B E. Oregon Road, Lititz, and Bethany Maria Jensen, 114 Clapton Court, Mountville. Snyder’s parents are Kevin Wayne and Barbara Ann Snyder. Jensen’s parents are Larry Dean and Kathleen Marie Jensen.
George Popoca, of 26 S. Church St., Coatesville, and Angie Yessabel Vivanco Hernandez, of 24 Dry Wells Road, Christiana.
Michael Skyler Yanchick, of 451 W. High St., Apt. 17, Elizabethtown, and Emily Louise Demchak, same address. Yanchick’s parents are John Walter and Michelle Kristine Yanchick. Demchak’s parents are Thomas Eugene Demchak and Russella Jo Bell.
Terrell W. Martin, of 347 Wilderness Trail, Westminister, Md., and Kristina Marie Smoker, of 361 Lenover Road, Atglen. Martin’s parents are Lavern Edward and Rachelle Denise Martin. Smoker’s parents are Jason Merle and Rosella E. Smoker.
Joshua Blaze Misetic, of 3109 Fairview Drive, Paradise, and Trish Marie Sweigart, same address. Misetic’s parents are George and Constance Misetic. Sweigart’s parents are William and Rebecca Sweigart.
Arquelio Martinez, of 1594 Cumberland St., Lebanon, and Fatima Alexandra Pimentel Baez, 2285 Lincoln Highway East. Martinez’s parents are Rafael Martinez and Agueda Lugo. Pimentel Baez’s parents are Miguel Pimentel and Lilian Ramona Baez Cruz.
Josel Alejandro Galvez Pena, 1923 Gring Drive, Wyomissing, and Elexida Miosotis Reyes, of 5026 Trent Road, Harrisburg. Galvez Pena’s parents are Miguel Galve Fernandez and Lorenza Pena. Reyes’ parents are Elercido Porfirio Acosta Baez and Rafaela Reyes.
Zachary Edward Mann, of 1812 Ridgeview Ave., and Meagan M. Wolf, same address.
Tanner Keith McCauley, of 500 Pond Vista Lane, Apt. B, and Manheim, and Krystal Lee Huber, same address. McCauley’s parents are Brian Keith and Sally Mae McCauley. Huber’s parents are David Lehman and Tina Louise Huber.
Christian Rene Millet-Anavitate, 155 Briarhill Lane, Ephrata, and Aviendha Gabrielle Fogie, same address. Millet-Anavitate’s parents are Julio Nicholas Millet and Grisselle Anavitate. Fogie’s parents are Erik Seth Fogie and Courtney Selah Brooke.
Tyler James Coder, of 1925 Oregon Pike, Apt. L8, and Rachel Lynn Witmer, of 193 Sheep Lane, Millersville. Coder’s parents are Brian James and Beth Ann Coder. Witmer’s parents are Kevin Donald and Jennifer Lynn Witmer.
Anthony Michael McMellen, of 6 Carlton Court, Willow Street, and Holly Elizabeth Wiggins, same address. McMellen’s parents are Jermone Allen McMellen and Heather Lynn Good. Wiggins’ mother is Suzanne Zink.
Eric Scott Zimmerman, of 254 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy, and Carie Alyse Stinger, same address. Zimmerman’s parents are Titus and Katherine Zimmerman. Stinger’s parents are Philip and Elizabeth Ann Stinger.
John R. Lapp, of 283 Highview Drive, Leola, and Laura Jean Bear, same address.
Paul Edward Shirley, of 50 Saddler Drive, Christiana, and Heather Lynn Moore, same address.
Luis Angel Santiago, of 440 Euclid Ave., Apt. C, and Sharon Faith-Marie Patton, same address.
Jonathan Aaron Carl, of 210 Church Ave., Ephrata, and Kati Lynne Green, same address. Carl’s parents are Larry David and Brenda Carl. Green’s parents are Michael Douglas and Margaret Smith Breneman.
Marvin C. Albright, of 3629 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, and Jamasia Moriah Watkins, same address. Albright’s parents are Cary Dean and Lisleotte Albright. Watkins’ parents are James Watkins and Melanie Rose Sexton.
Connor David Husted, of 119 Nicole St., Marietta, and Brianna Leigh Walter, same address. Husted’s parents are Eddie Lee and Lisa Marie Husted. Walter’s parents are Michael Keith and Melissa Marie Walter.
David Paul Kriz, of 127 Pentail Drive, and Iesha Rosario, of 108 Ridings Way.
Nicholas David Garman, of 2737 Booser Ave., Harrisburg, and Renee Nan-Hee St. Clair, of 422 Allegiance Drive, Lititz. Garman’s parents are David Debra Ann Garman. St. Clair’s parents are Jack Donovan and Barbara Wolf St. Clair.
Kenneth Harold Barley, of 230 Indian Run Road, Millersville, and Alysse Camryn Owens, of 268 Creek Road, Millersville. Barley’s parents are Harold Miller and Anna Marie Barley. Owens’ parents are Stephen Michael Owens and Susan Herr.
Tyler Justin Seiffert, of 125 Colonial Crest Drive, and Alyssa Joanne Hersey, same address. Seiffert’s parents are Gregory and Nancy Seiffert. Hersey’s parents are Philip John and Christy Hersey.
Zachary Lee Hillery, of 704 Bankview Drive, Columbus, Ohio, and Asheley Librada Morton, of 219 Union St., Apt. 3, Middletown. Hillery’s parents are Terry Lee and Debra Anne Hillery. Morton’s parents are James Allen Morton and Alicia Aurora Garcia.
Justin Derek Lapp, of 515 Laurel St., and Blessing Victoria Bowman, of 550 W. Orange St. Lapp’s parents are Merv Lee and Carol Ann Lapp. Bowman’s parents are Lester and Brenda Mae Bowman.
Lavern Ray Bates, of 1128 Ranck Mill Road, and Hannah Grace Fisher, of 808 Poff Road, York. Bates’ parents are Nelson G. and Wilma L. Bates. Fisher’s parents are Mahlon and Martha Fisher.
Aidan Jaksek McGinn, of 117 Mountain View Road, Bell Buckle, Tenn., and Hannah Christine Masiello, same address. McGinn’s parents are Edward and Andrea McGinn. Masiello’s parents are Christopher Masiello and Kimberly Faye Vidrine.
Patrick James Callahan, of 814 Olde Hickory Road, and Yanice Lanai Bailey, same address. Callahan’s parents are Patrick James Callahan and Donna Guiliano. Bailey’s parents are Ian Valentine and Nancy Bailey.
Curtis Matthew Miller, of 469 Mount Sidney Road, and Carly Renae Esh, of 409 Diem Woods Drive, New Holland. Miller’s parents are Matthew Lynn and Lisa Marie Miller. Esh’s parents are Ricky James and Pam Louise Esh.
Moises Elias Lopez, of 741 Manor St., Apt. 2, and Bianca Marie Morel, same address. Lopez’s parents are Sigberto Elias Lopez and Wanda Rodriguez. Morel’s mother is Jasminda Morel.
Kasdan Alyis Holder, of 250 W. King St., Apt. 113, and Antonella Di Guido, same address. Holder’s parents are Angelo Lendaveous Cameron and Stacey Lynn Tillman. Di Guido’s parents are Paolo Di Guido and Rosa Testa.
Brayden Douglas Mendenhall, of 1311 Ridge Ave., Ephrata, and Tiffany Nicole Snoeberger, same address. Mendenhall’s parents are Duane Edward Mendenhall and Lori Elizabeth Heim. Snoeberger’s parents are David Michael and Jennifer Lynn Snoeberger.
Jason Bradley Hendrie, of 615 Goldfinch Lane, Manheim, and Crystal Marie Williams, same address. Hendrie’s parents are Richard H. Hendrie and Jeanne Rankin. Williams’ parents are Jake Williams and Stacy Lynn Beamesderfer-Williams.
Daniel Cole Horst, of 3551 Neward Road, Lincoln University, and Joy Lynell Garman, of 52 Hill Road, Denver. Horst’s parents are Nelson Burkholder and Joanne Kurtz Horst. Garman’s parents are Isaac Junior and Sandra Louise Garman.
Alberto Javier Osorio, of 25 Autumn Way, Willow Street, and Ashley Nicole Yurista, same address. Osorio’s mother is Maria Socorro Gascot. Yurista’s parents are Christopher David and Theresa Marie Yurista.
Logan Jeremiah Hameloth, of 406 Harvestview N, Mount Joy, and Kristyn Marie Long, same address. Hameloth’s parents are Steven Lawrence and Lynnea Jean Hameloth. Long’s parents are Marshall Kurt and Cathleen Ann Long.
William Kolby Kramer, of 606 Buttonwood St., Perkasie, and Nicole Lynn Gahman, of 1300 Parkridge Court, Apt. C, Perkasie. Kramer’s parents are William W. and Teresa Lee Kramer. Gahman’s parents are Jeffrey Francis and Annette Mabel Gahman.
Helmut Karl Leis, of 229 E. Jackson St., New Holland, and Terri Lee Leis, same address.
Avery J. Keyes, of 1935 Split Rock Road, and Tiffany Mona Smith, of 229 E. Jackson St., New Holland.
Richie Alan Newswanger, of 467 Blue Rock Road, New Holland, and Louella R. Nolt, of 1045 E. Main St., New Holland. Newswanger’s parents are Lester Oberholtzer and Marian Zimmerman Newswanger. Nolt’s parents are James Z. and Louise B. Nolt.
David Edward Schaeffer, of 402 S. Plum St., Mount Joy, and Allyson Nicole Hepler, same address.
Brent Allen Slater, of 5693 Kratzer Road, Linville, and Krista Leigh Whetzel, of 234 Center St., Timberville. Slater’s parents are Daniel Lee and Donna Marie Slater. Whetzel’s parents are Dennis Jay and Brenda Faye Whetzel.
Larry Brown, of 88 Cedar Acres Drive, and Jenell Renea Santana, same address. Santana’s mother is Martha Johnson.
Devin Edward Oliver, of 307 Huntingdon Drive, Mountville, and Jessica Lauren Trout, same address. Oliver’s father is Gariet Edward Oliver. Trout’s parents are Jeffrey Lawrence and Jennifer Anne Trout.
John R. Chapman, of 2165 Bernadette Court, Sea Girt, N.J., and Christine Meyers-Phillips, of 114 Charlan Blvd., Mount Joy. Chapman’s parents are Gary Lee and Hattie Lou Chapman. Meyers-Phillips’ parents are Clark R. and Francesa T. Meyers.
Michael Howard Leed, of 12 Vickilee Drive, Wrightsville, and Rachel Brady, same address. Leed’s parents are Howard Henry Leed and Alice Faye Griffe. Brady’s parents are Lester Roy Baker and Karen Lucille Walker.
Jami Murtha, of 508 Center Road, Quarryville, and Diana Montserrat Alvila Ozuna, 2542 Cordorus Lane, Spring Grove. Murtha’s parents are James Patrick Murtha and Bobbie Jean McFadden. Avila Ozuna’s parents are Jose Ines Avila Garcia and Carla Cecilia Ozuna Leyva.
Brandon Michael Gottschall, of 1147 Toll House Lane, Warminister, and Brianna Grace Linwood, of 57 Chase Ave., Ivyland. Gottschall’s parents are Brian William Gottschall and Rebecca Louise-Bish. Linwood’s parents are William C. and Jennifer Lynn Linwood.
Hunter Reed Lehman, of 901 Landis Ave., and April Renee Leaman, same address. Lehman’s parents are Terry Lee Lehman and Sue Alice Charles. Leaman’s parents are David Carl and Jacqueline Eileen Leaman.
Jeremy Michael Kraus, of 4200 King George Court, Perry Hall, and Mary Kathryn Hensley, of 7 Duralumin Court, Middle River. Kraus’ mother is Jennifer Anne Kraus. Hensley’s parents are James Jesse Hensley and Tamala Renea Mekolon.
Joshua Thomas Ressler, of 2805 Madison Ave., Claymont, Del., and Alisha Ann Beaudry, same address. Ressler’s parents are Richard and Lisa Ressler. Beaudry’s parents are Mark and Kim Beaudry.
Samantha M. Ginder, of 6152 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, and Nathalya Brendalitz Morales-Nunes, of 29 New Dorwart St. Ginder’s parent are Steven Russell and Stephanie Jo Ginder. Morales-Nunes’ parents are Esteban Morales and Brenda Nunez.
Tyler James Snyder, of 150 Front St., Akron, and Tamara Marie McCauley, same address. Snyder’s mother is Melissa Ebersole. McCauley’s parents are Richard McCauley and Keri Everhart.
Tyler Javan Holtzer Schucker, of 671 Chiswell Place, and Samantha Marie Heisterkamp, same address. Shucker’s parents are Spencer Timothy and Tammy Ann Schucker. Heisterkamp’s parents are David August and Christie Marie Heisterkamp.
Dylan Robert Martin, of 53 Hillcrest Road, Marietta, and Hannah Jeannette Schrom, 914 Hannah Drive, Lititz.
Jonathan Daniel Fogle, of 1661 Sunset Ave., and Abigail Ly Nguyen, of 2305 Louxmont Drive. Fogle’s mother is Dawn Fogle. Nguyen’s parents are Don and Tabitha Nguyen.
Dennis E. Danner, of 52 Ashlea Village, condo 52, New Holland, and Joyce Ann Phillips, same address. Danner’s parents are Charles L. Danner and Ethel G. Danner. Phillips’ parents are John and Helen Elko.
Joseph David Bennett, of 176 Maxwell Drive, Quarryville, and Lorren Ashley Atkin, of 5 Walnut Drive, Kirkwood. Bennett’s parents are David Gordon and Debra Lynn Bennett. Atkin’s parents are Thaddeus James Atkin and Gina Ann Neary.
Nicholas Alexander Beaudet, of 14 High St., Kenton, and Kaylin Ann Jolley, same address. Beaudet’s parents are John and Valerie Michelle Beaudet. Jolley’s parents are Matthew John and Theresa Ann Jolley.
Tanner Kanye Burkhardt, of 360 College Manor Ave., Apt. 3, Millersville, and Brittany Claire Scott, same address.
Drew Finkey, of 1958 Pennytown Lane, East Earl, and Lindsey Sweigart, of 790 Wallace Road, New Holland. Finkey’s parents are Donald and Kimberly Finkey.
Sekou J. Roy, of 448 W. Vine St., and Angela Rondon, same address. Roy’s parents are Donald and Joanne Marie Roy. Rondon’s parents are Alfred and Delia Rondon.
Joshua David Stoltzfus, of 6083 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, and Katelyn Jewel Petersheim, of 5925 Buena Vista Road, Gap. Stoltzfus’ parents are Daniel Ray and Lena Mae Stoltzfus. Petersheim’s parents are Christian Lee and Lydia Ruth Petersheim.