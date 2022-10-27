The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Janell Lynn Barr, of 2233 Coventry Road, and Kristie Faye Laudenslager, same address. Barr’s parents are John Russell Barr and Kristian Marie Stauffer. Laudenslager’s parents are Tony Haven and Donna Faye Laudenslager.
Kirk Vance Mitchell, of 6930 E. Girard Ave., No. 106, Denver, Colo., and Robin Shipp Ritchey, of 4610 Stiegel Pike, Newmanstown. Mitchell’s parents are Bruce Kirk and Annette Winifred Mitchell. Ritchey’s parents are Ralph Earl and Patsy Dee Shipp.
Jordan Clark Martin, of 46 Refton Road, Willow Street, and Isabella Maria Wolgemuth, of 863 Hartman Station Road. Martin’s parents are Duane Richard and Anita Kristine Martin. Wolgemuth’s parents are Dennis Monroe and Denise Kay Wolgemuth.
Richard Raymond Stetler, of 310 Magnolia Drive, Holtwood, and Katelyn Nolan, of 3113 Main St., Apt. B1, Conestoga.
Michael Jarrett McDonnell, of 51 Dolphin Blvd. East, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Aimee Marie Little, same address. McDonnell’s parents are Michael Joseph and Angela Elizabeth McDonnell. Little’s parents are Paul Gregory and Mary Christine Little.
Kevin Robert Weaver, of 2520 Ironville Pike, Columbia, and Tracey M. Shifflett, same address.
Steven Joseph Frazier, of 17 Mary Drive, Gap, and Robin Christine Terrell, same address. Frazier’s parents are Michael Joseph and Jan Heaton Frazier. Terrell’s parents are Herbert Henry and Karen Louise Taylor.
Dmitrii Vulpe, of 13083 Cardella Place, Philadelphia, and Olena Hrishka, of 107 Granger Road, Apt. 6, Leola. Vulpe’s parents are Stefan and Raisa Vulpe. Hrishka’s parents are Oleksandr and Pavlina Hrishka.
Mytchell Leland Parmer, of 295 Church St., Landisville, and Megan Rose Eichelberger, of 320 Rudy Dam Road, Lititz. Parmer’s parents are Jason and Judy Parmer. Eichelberger’s parents are Brian and Pamela Eichelberger.
Daniel Anthony Berger, of 1205 Pleasure Road, and Kacie Lynn Kemmerer, same address. Berger’s parents are Daniel Anthony and Linda Anne Berger. Kemmerer’s parents are Ronald Keith and Linda Sue Kemmerer.
Harold Morales, of 313 N. Reservoir St., and Mary Rodriguez, same address. Morales’ parents are Francisco Morales and Doris Guzman. Rodriguez’s mother is Carmen Rodriguez.
Oscar Rivera-Ayala, of 13 E. Walnut St., Apt. 2F, and Nitzy Ellen Matos-Morales, same address.
Tristan Isaiah Davidson, of 925 Marticville Road, Pequea, and Nikita Spencer Glass, of 14 Baldwin Drive. Davidson’s parents are Brian Scott and Jennifer Renee Davidson. Glass’ parents are Richard Spencer Glass and Dhari Chhotu.
Marcus Oneil Irwin, of 1 Windmill Chase, Apt. I, Sparks Glenco, Md., and Erin Engle Kissel, same address. Irwin’s parents are David Irwin and Diahann Beattie. Kissel’s parents are Walter Bruce Kissel and Kimberly Engle.
Nathan Christopher Houtz, of 408 Small Valley Road, Halifax, and Cheyenne Brooke Schnettler, of 12 Burkey Drive, Denver. Houtz’s parents are Charles Kevin and Kimberly Ann Houtz. Schnettler’s parents are Christopher Carl Schnettler and Crystal Marie Coots.
Andrew Brian Holden, of 10800 McCombs St., Apt. 38202, El Paso, Texas, and Christina Varghese, of 26 Emerald St., Yonkers, N.Y. Holden’s parents are Brian Ramando and Cynthia Ann Holden. Vargehese’s parents are Monsy and Lissy Vargehese.
Kevin Henry Heidinger, of 135 Plum Hill Road, Peach Bottom, and Tammy Marie Coover, same address. Heidinger’s parents are Thomas James and June Ann Heidinger. Coover’s parents are Larry lee Lewis and Ann Marie Overgord.
Anthony Joseph Donato, of 5864 Geneva Drive, East Petersburg, and Jo Ann Crosby, of 301 Dohner Drive. Donato’s parents are Joseph and Janet Marie Donato. Crosby’s parents are Edwin Lowell and Beverly Ann Davis.
David Joseph Kolenski, of 40 E. Summit Drive, Stevens, and Jamie Leigh Whorl, same address. Kolenski’s parents are David Joseph and Cynthia Lou Kolenski. Whorl’s parents are Darrell Lee Whorl and Julie Ann Yoder.
Timothy James Knox, of 606 Raystown Road, Everett, and Kelsey Elizabeth Brobst, of 3130 Pleasant View Drive, Manheim. Knox’s parents are Thomas Joseph and Suzette B. Knox. Brobst’s parents are Bruce Dean and Mary Elizabeth Brobst.
Domonic Sabastian Ortiz, of 622 First St., and Elydia Amor, of 916 New Holland Ave. Ortiz’s parents are Joel Ortiz and Erika Silva. Amor’s parents are Elias Amor and Jamie Joseph.
Daniel Wayne Martin, of 629 W. Lexinton Road, Lititz, and Regina Beth Miller, of 94-29 54th Ave., Elmhurst, N.Y.
Gregory Andrew Keefer, of 701 E. Willow St., Apt. 21102, Elizabethtown, and Brittany Von Oberdorff, same address.
Ethan Andrew Eckert, of 123 Greider Ave., Elizabethtown, and Jordyn Dyann Noulett, same address. Eckert’s parents are Andrew Harold and Wendy Marie Ecket. Noulett’s parents are Daniel Edward and Heather Renae Noulett.
Thomas Edward Fisher, of 2750 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, and Renee Patricia Landis, of 411 Weatherbury Road, Bel Air, Md. Fisher’s parents are Keith Edward and Diane Elizabeth Fisher. Landis’ parents are Matthew Thomas and Patricia Kaminski Landis.
Nathan Witmer, of 324 E. 108th St., Apt. 14C, New York, N.Y., and Kathryn Fanelli, of 225 E. 72nd St., Room 302, New York, N.Y. Witmer’s parents are Timothy and Barbara Witmer. Fanelli’s parents are Richard and Karen Fanelli.
Joel A. Hernandez Encarncion, of 413 Hamilton St., and Yilda Marleni Calderon, same address.
Richard Barefoot, of 12 Arrow Head Drive, Elizabethtown, and Pamela Ashley Cutler, same address. Barefoot’s parents are Richard and Jennifer Barefoot. Cutler’s parents are Denny Cutler and Millie Burns.
Austin Andrew Tobelmann, of P.O. Box 227 Reamstown, and Rachel Renee Barlow, same address. Tobelmann’s parents are Andrew Louise Tobelmann and Anne Marie Blair. Barlow’s parents are Devey Raymond and Holly Anne Barlow.
Timothy Bolivar Medina, of 125 E. Main St., Strasburg, and Deborah Rose Patience Bernstein, of 441 E. Lemon St. Medina’s parents are Bolivar and Caroline Medina. Bernstein’s parents are David Michael and Laura Anne Bernstein.
Bruce Allen Williams, of 1060 Sterling Place, and Michelle Lynn Stapleton, same address. Williams’ parents are Bruce Allen and Sofia Williams. Stapleton’s parents are Robert Alan and Dorothy Jean Stapleton.
Koy Alan Whitekiller, of 124 Acanthus St., Marietta, and Morgan Elizabeth Lee, of 861 Silver Spring Plaza. Whitekiller’s parents are Theodore Whitekiller and Kim L. Zaczkiewicz. Lee’s parents are Ronald Gregory and Leslie Kay Lee.
Andrew Byron McQueen, of 131 Cambridge Road, Gap, and Alexandra Paige Ditch, same address. McQueen’s parents are Edward Samuel and Stacey Michelle McQueen. Ditch’s parents are Calvin Edward Ditch and Catherine Laura Daniel.
William John Welsh, of 2303 Lynne Lane, Millersville, and Sonja Dalene Nelson, of 216 Millertown Road, Normalville. Welsh’s parents are Michael and Amy Welsh. Nelson’s parents are Gordon and Darlene Nelson.
Mitchell Lee Sweigart, of 410 Spring Drive, Millersville, and Cara Lynn Hanes, same address. Sweigart’s parents are Mark Lee Sweigart and Colleen Marie Phelan. Hanes’ parents are Lori Kay and James Charles Haines.
Thomas Christopher Corson, of 3 Lake St., Harrisonville, N.J., and Alyson B. Gilmore, of 33 School Lane, Woodstown, N.J. Corson’s parents are Chris and Susan Corson. Gilmore’s parents are Thomas and Susan Gilmore.
Kody Austin Kegarise, of 789 Power Road, Manheim, and Lauren Nicole Becker, of 2087 Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Joy. Kegarise’s parents are Kevin and Richelle Kegarise. Becker’s parents are Kevin and Dawn Becker.
Alexander Lloyd Furches, of 114 Furches Road, Peach Bottom, and Rebecca Ray Lucente, of 511 W. Frederick St. Furches’ parents are Samuel Lloyd and Carla Joyce Furches. Lucente’s parents are Richard David and Misti Morningstar Lucente.
Caleb Phillip Buckwalter, of 5583 Elizabethtown Road, Palmyra, and Jessica Grace Robinson, same address. Buckwalter’s parents are Philip Lamar and Donna Lee Buckwalter. Robinson’s parents are Donald Mark and Roxanne Rich Robinson.
Matthew Allen Knaup, of 25 Apple St., Boyertown, and Amanda Lea Zepp, of 302 N. State St., Apt. 1, Ephrata. Knaup’s parents are William Daniel and Patricia Knaup. Zepp’s parents are Stephen Michael and Tracey Sue Vanmarter.
Gabriel Keller Innes, of 334 E. Clay St., and Lynn Silverman McGowan, same address. Innes’ parents are Thomas Joseph Innes and Linda Nancy Feldman. McGowan’s parents are Michael Joseph and Joy Stuart McGowan.
Derek Michael Rudy, of 4125 White Oak Road, Paradise, and Tiffany Mae Stanley, same address. Rudy’s parents are Mark and Beth Rudy. Stanley’s parents are Wade and Angela Stanley.
Jorge Esteban Torres, of 1994 Shady Oak Drive, Mount Joy, and Rebecca Ann Olcese, same address. Torres’ parents are Jorge Luis Torres and Waleska Melendez. Olcese’s parents are Richard Joseph and Kimberly Ann Olcese.
Shawn Michael Sheckard, of 4935 Bossler Road, Elizabethtown, and Amber Noelle, same address. Sheckard’s parents are Scott and Margaret Marie Sheckard. Noelle’s parents are John Henry Groover and Priscilla Lee Smith.
Jason Park, of 6101 Syracuse Court, Clarksville, and Soo Kim, of 9049 Moving Water Lane, Columbia. Park’s parents are Ki and Kee Park. Kim’s parents are Thomas and Moon Kim.
Matthew Thomas Flemming, of 20 S. Maple St., Ephrata, and Daniela Delarcaridad Hidalgo-Sanchez, same address. Hildalgo-Sanchez’s mother is Maribel Sanchez.
Thomas David Rothermel, of 5237 Stonefield Drive, Mount Joy, and Gabriela Andrea Karczewski, of 95 Leisey Road, Denver. Rothermel’s parents are David Lloyd and Brenda Louise Rothermel. Karczewski’s parents are Brent Lamar Hartzler and Lourdes Del Carmen.
Nicholas Franklin Pyott, of 3095 Lincoln Highway East, Apt. 1, Paradise, and Tabitha Nichole Emig, same address. Pyott’s parents are Eric Anthony Pyott and Terry Lee Templin. Emig’s parents are Peter Dennis Emig and Nichole Kendra Vardzik.
Jeffrey James O’Donnell, of 213 Basil St., Marietta, and Jill Suzanne McClelland, same address. O’Donnell’s parents are James Jerome and Lucy Maureen O’Donnell. McClelland’s parents are Glenn Allen and Susan Marie McClelland.
Jay Edward Carper, of 160 N. Line Road, Stevens, and Danielle Marie Pletcher, same address. Carper’s parents are Jaylin Marlin Carper and Dalynn Michelle Miller. Pletcher’s parents are Lenny Pletcher and Robin Maysilles.
Kenneth Martin Martin, of 35 W. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, and Emily Renee Martin, of 230 Pineview Drive, Denver. Kenneth Martin’s parents are Edward and Catherine Martin Martin. Emily Martin’s parents are Dale Lamar and Brenda Jean Martin.
Michael C. Fluhr, of 317 Little Hill, and Hillary Allison Mountis, same address. Fluhr’s parents are Joseph Fluhr and Shirley Fluhr. Mountis’ parents are David Lloyd Frey and Cynthia Ann Shoffstall.
Bryan Charles Guillon, of 403 Preakness Run, Newark, Del., and Stacey Larice Mumford, same address. Bryon Guillon’s parents are William Charles and Sue Ellen Guillon. Mumford’s parents are Johnny Mac Mumford and Slyvia Virginia Craig-Davis.
Jose Luis Reyes Castro, of 1115 Frances Ave., and Nairobi Decena Matos, same address.
Jacob G. Coble, of 177 Harvard Ave., and Lacrissa M. Stewart, same address. Coble’s parents are Jacob George and Sondra Coble. Stewart’s parents are Christian D. Woodson and Shonnea M. Hart.
Isaiah Russell Smith, of 536 Hershey Mill Road, Apt. A, Mountville, and Alyssa Fawn Broderick, of 402 Stonegate Court, Millersville. Smith’s parents are Clyde Harold Smith and Donna Heiter. Broderick’s parents are Shawn Lee Broderick and Jennifer Diane Dickenson.
Kyle Daniel Uibel, of 1024 Edgemoor Court, and Jessica Marie Dewitt, of 2951 Aster Lane, Lititz. Uibel’s parents are Ken and Patricia Swinehart. Dewitt’s parents are Richard Keith Dewitt and Lisa Sue Keath.
Maxmillion Nmn Hellstern, of 510 Montana Ave., Lincoln University, and Nikole Marie Goddard, same address. Hellstern’s parents are Maxmillion Nmn and Kathleen Irene Hellstern. Goddard’s mother is Eileen Rivet Goddard.
James William Dreer, of 17 Thornhill Lane, Willow Street, and Justine Marie Bensur, of 6809 Clubhouse Drive, Apt. G8, Harrisburg. Dreer’s parents are Patrick and Alyson Dreer. Bensur’s parents are James Andrew and Tammie Lyn Bensur.
Cody Loy Wolgemuth, of 2032 Meadow View Road, Manheim, and Haley Elizabeth Haver, of 2012 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown. Wolgemuth’s parents are Abram Loy and Kelley Lee Wolgemuth. Haver’s mother is Jessica Mae Cocker.
Jeffrey Dion Jones, of 4837 Marietta Ave., Columbia, and Rose Mary Stoltz, same address. Jones’ parents are Larry Dion and Doris M. Jones. Stoltz’s parents are David Austin and Ethel Sharon Stoltz.
Patrick Michael Brennan, of 226 Weldon Alley, Mount Joy, and Shelby Mariah Austin, same address. Brennan’s parents are John F. and Susan F. Brennan. Austin’s parents are Scott and Beverly Austin.
Bernabe Lusi Scalfani, of 810 N. Plum St., and Myka Leigh Piatt, same address. Scalfani’s parents are Gabriel Antonio and Adriana Scalfani. Piatt’s parents are Gary Lee Piatt and Lana B. Boyd.
Marcus Alan Kurtz, of 535 Indian Run Road, Ephrata, and Melody Joy Hursh, of 185 W. Burkholder Drive, Lititz. Kurtz’s parents are Edwin N. and Judith Joy Kurtz. Hursh’s parents are Jay Paul and Jeannette M. Hursh.
Robert A. Rudolph, of 629 Crestgate Place, Millersville, and Roberta Hilton, same addres.
Franklin Lockerman, of 105 Madison Ave., Unit 104, Leola, and Bethany Lee Burton, of 528 Shadetree Blvd., Marietta. Lockerman’s parents are Charles Wayne and Deborah Darone Lockerman. Burton’s parents are William Avery and Roxanne Lee Burton.
Zachary Allen Caruso, of 2813 Countryside Drive, and Danika Nichole Brown, same address.
Giovanni Caraballo Rodriguez, of 7 Lincoln West Drive, Mountville, and Xirix Saymara Velez, same address. Caraballo Rodriguez’s parents are Ramon Caraballo Pagan and Geovania Rodriguez Negron. Velez’s parents are Carlos Velez Jr. and Kaira Keizer Mateo Alvarado.
Jared Rhys Brewer, of 2459 Iron Forge Road, Herndon, and Danielle Lynn Bressler, of 420 Kline Road, Bethel. Brewer’s parents are Terry and Michelle Brewer. Bressler’s parents are Troy Dean Bressler and Sherrie Lynn Kugel.
Mark Alan Clark, of 921 Janet Ave., and Patricia Lynn Foreman, same address.
Dylan Michael Coblentz, of 1588 Reading Road, Mohnton, and Melanie Marie Showers, of 181 Market St., Fredericksburg. Coblentz’s parents are Christopher and Michelle Coblentz. Showers’ parents are Timothy and Andrea Showers.
David Raymond Anater, of 418 Hulton Road, Oakmont, and Casey Lee Feldt, of 1921 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N, Apt. B9, St. Petersburg, Fla. Anater’s parents are Matthew William and Diana Lee Anater. Feldt’s parents are Robert Guy and Lisa Marie Feldt.
Aaron Philips, of 236 Oakridge Drive, Mountville, and Allison High, same address. Philips’ parents are David Philips and Rollie Broadwater. High’s parents are Scott and Amy High.
Vernon F. Fronefield, of 258 Buttercup Drive, New Providence, and Laverne F. Hanna, same address.
Emmanuel Sanchez, of 2216 Bob White Lane, and Lucia Claire Carboni, same address. Sanchez’s parents are Ruben Sanchez and Ramona Lami. Carboni’s parents are Renato and Maddalena Carboni.