The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Austin James Anderson, of 116 Vincent Road, Harrisville, and Maria Nicole McDonald, of 264 Zion Wood Road, Loganville. Anderson’s parents are Robert Wayne Lyons and Christina Marie Anderson. McDonald’s parents are Thomas Eugine and Laurel Anne McDonald.
Paul D. Hull, of 224 Bethel Drive, and Tina Marie Little, same address. Hull’s parents are Robert and Azalia F. Hull. Little’s parents are Floyd and Joan Thomas.
Anthony Salvatore Cupolo, of 58 Hilton Road, Mount Holly, N.J., and Victoria Ashley Palazzo, same address. Cupolo’s parents are Anthony and Ruth Lynn Cupolo. Palazzo’s parents are Gregory Thomas and Regina Marie Palazzo.
Stephen Michael Schenck, of 1826 Golden Eagle Drive, York, and Ashleigh Rose Schnakenberg, of 532A Gibbons Road, Bird-in-Hand. Schenck’s parents are Jerald Alan and Karen Louise Schenck. Schnakenberg’s parents are Dwayne Edward and Michelle Renee Schnakenberg.
Jeffrey Scott Hannum, of 39 N. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, and Aubrey Janelle Ball, of 9414 Chestnut St., Gap. Hannum’s parents are Jeff Scott and Dana Marie Hannum. Ball’s parents are Wade Allen and Danielle Robin Ball.
J. Martin Miller, of 435 Church St., Landisville, and Elta J. Nissley, of 34 N. Fulton St., Manheim. Miller’s parents are Arthur H. and Ethel B. Miller. Nissley’s parents are Ellis D. and Alma B. Leaman.
David Wayne Moran, of 1 Camp Road, Nottingham, and Marissa Lynn Pfeffer, of 455 Daisy Drive, New Providence. Moran’s parents are David Wayne Moran and Corinna L. Freese. Pfeffer’s parents are Jason Michael Pfeffer and Lillie Mae Yearicks.
Thomas Robert Mandala, of 109 Labau Ave., Staten Island N.Y., and Megan Fitzgerald, of 820 Waterfront Drive. Mandala’s parents are Vincent and Joan Mandala. Fitzgerald’s parents are Brian Matthew and Tracy Lynn Fitzgerald.
Scott Edward Aukamp, of 54 Nassau Circle, Reading, and Susan Anita Billy, same address. Aukamp’s parents are Ronald Joseph and Linda Lou Aukamp. Billy’s parents are Bruce Ogden and Sandra Lea Velsor.
Eric Craig Beck, of 2512 Starbush Drive, East Petersburg, and Cathy Louise Hendrixson, same address. Beck’s parents are Carl Reamer and Yvonne Moore Beck. Hendrixson’s parents are Edgar Jesse and Marguerite Swisher Brosius.
Brandon Michael Kresier, of 114 Pennwick Drive, Lititz, and Ivy Marie Yanek, of 880 Horning Road. Kresier’s parents are Michael David and Kimberlee Ann Kresier. Yanek’s parents are Joseph Michael and Barbara Yanek.
Alexander Maxwell Stephens, of 616 Millwood Road, Willow Street, and Alyssa Paige Oktela, same address. Stephens’ parents are Mark and Kathleen Stephens. Oktela’s parents are Joseph and Tracy Oktela.
Brendon Mark Stoltzfus, of 634 N. Sandy Hill Drive, Coatesville, and Tiersha Rose Heisey, of 1499 Rothsville Road, Lititz. Stoltzfus’ parents are Naaman David and Marian Stoltzfus. Heisey’s parents are Kenneth Kline and Dorinda Heisey.
Franklin David Heuman, of 6614 Reega Ave., Egg Harbor Township, N.J., and Elizabeth Van Ingen, of 3304 Pin Oak Lane, Mountville. Heuman’s parents are Glen John and Donna Lynn Heuman. Van Ingen’s parents are David John and Lori Ann Van Ingen.
Conrad Patrick Reynolds, of 2792 Madison Court, East Petersburg, and Regina Marie Ames, same address. Reynolds’ parents are Conrad Patrick and Betty Virginia Reynolds. Ames’ parents are William Earl Ambrose and Donna Marie Romano.
Christopher Jacquet, of 1716 Swarr Run Road, Apt. J208, and Fabise Ulysse, same address. Jacquet’s parents are Napolleon Jacquet and Dicsile Bastien. Ulysse’s parents are Raphael Ulysse and Evelyne Eloiseau.
Vincent Joseph Miller, of 804 W. 20th St., Wilmington, Del., and Brandy Lynne Luce, of 264 Horseshoe Drive, Garnet Valley. Miller’s parents are Richard Samuel and Luann Louise Miller. Luce’s parents are Gerald Joseph and Denise Lynne Luce.
Isaac Matthew Hain, of 814 N. Duke St., and Madeline Jane Myer, of 1241 Hunsicker Road. Hain’s parents are David Lee and Shawn Renee Hain. Myer’s parents are Jeffrey Lee and Krista Jean Myers.
Timothy Robert Usher, of 1134 Sassafras Circle, Eldersburg, and Megan Olivia Lundy, same address. Usher’s parents are Brian Michael and Eileen Sandra Usher. Lundy’s parents are Stephen Harold and Michelle Lynn Lundy.
Steven James Lopresti,of 320 S. Broad St., Apt. 1, Lititz, and Lauren Bethany Cramer, of same address. Lopresti’s parents are Steven Jude Lopresti and Marie Elizabeth Mills. Cramer’s mother is Kim Marie Hershey.
Jason Andrew Jacobs, of 936 Lincoln Heights Ave., Ephrata, and Katherine Elizabeth Rutt, same address. Jacobs’ parents are Arnold Norman and Vicky Jo Jacobs. Rutt’s parents are Roger Charles and Patricia A. Pare.
Austin Michael Nissly, of 3906 Columbia Ave., Apt. 2, Mountville, and Jessica Darlene Strine, same address. Nissly’s parents are Michael Eugene and Nancy Louise Nissly. Strine’s parents are David Allen and Vicki Darlene Schaeffer.
Sandra Ivette Santos, of 840 Fourth St., and Guadelupe Rivera, same address. Santos’ parents are Augustine Santos and Margarita Felix. Rivera’s parents are Gregory DeJesus and Eugenia Rivera.
Robert E. Johnson, of 90 Cocalico Creek Road, Stevens, and Jennifer M. Snell, of 917 Indian Spring Drive. Johnson’s parents are Eddie Johnson and Elizabeth Belcher. Snell’s parents are Richard D. and Astrid M. Snell.
John T. Brahaney, of 2483 Mahorning Drive W, Lehighton, and Amber Louise Chozas, of 403 Fairview St., P.O. Box 265, Terre Hill. Brahaney’s parents are John Douglas Brahaney and Donna Brahaney. Chozas’ parents are Dominick and Kathleen Louise Chozas.
Laurentiu Mihaita, of 4421 Green Tree Road, Reading, and Julieta Milea, same address.
Wyliek Tyrone Moore, of 8 Janelle St., Leola, and Kristie Annette Davis, same address. Moore’s parents are Eddie Lee and Anna Mae Moore. Davis’ parents are Ernest Charles Davis and Hwendol Elaine Campbell.
Jordan Michael Dietz, of 257 Lincoln Ave., Ephrata, and Melissa Ashley Frendo-Rosso, same address. Dietz’s parents are Charles Edwin Dietz and Lori Smith. Frendo-Rosso’s parents are Stephane Rudolph and Genevieve Lise Frendo-Rosso.
Justo Noel Lopez, of 137 Dickens Drive, Unit A, and Maribel Delgado Mendez, same address. Lopez’s parents are Andres Lopez Vasquez and Miriam Torres. Mendez’s parents are Felix Delgado Colon and Carmen Mendez Cruz.
Gregory Hundermark, of 685 Steinman Drive, and Lucie Haja Lenore Coates, same address. Hundermark’s parents are John Foster Hundermark and Joanne Linda Kwiatkowski. Coates’ parents are Carrol Franklin and Clarisse Rahajamanarvio Coates.
Ethan Douglas Chaffee, of 3 Fairlawn Court, Ballston Lake, N.Y., and Emily Michelle Solomon, of 426 Moores Drive, Atglen. Chaffee’s parents are Mark Edward and Amy Adele Chaffee. Solomon’s parents are Paul Curtis and Sharon Louise Solomon.
Scott Richard Bair, of 925 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, and Toni Lyn Garner, same address. Bair’s parents are Mark William and Ruth May Bair. Garner’s parents are Bruce Francis Garner and Dena Lyn Brenner.
Dennis James Fuller, of 138B Church Ave., Ephrata, and Brande Skye Pignoli, same address.
Michael Christopher Rice, of 701 Fieldstone Lane, Elizabethtown, and Rayna Marie Carney, same address. Rice’s parents are Michael Richard and Teresa Marie Rice. Carney’s parents are Scott James and Constance Marie Carney.
Efrain Gomez Arroyo, of 216 Foal Court, and Darianis Ortiz Camacho, same address. Gomez Arroyo’s parents are Efrain Gomez and Celines Arroyo. Ortiz Camacho’s parents are Luis Ortiz and Denissa Camacho.
Donte Terrell Isaiah Fields, of 13 N. State St., Apt. 305, Ephrata, and Daria Alexandra Novokreshtchenov, of 45 Homestead Drive, Denver. Fields’ mother is Michelle Carnes. Novokreshtchenov’s parents are Anatoliy and Nadia Novokreshtchenov.
Micah Douglas Hershberger, of 285 N. Esbenshade Road, Manheim, and Lisa Elizabeth Stumpp, of 755 Summit Drive, Flat 333. Hershberger’s parents are Douglass Todd and Julletta Leas Hershberger. Stumpp’s parents are Douglas Charles and Lynne Stumpp.
Chhumno Joey Chhoeun, of 3468 Coronet Ave., and Christina Vietha Koy, same address. Chhoeun’s parents are Thomas Saveth and Chanra Cheng Chhoeun. Koy’s parents are Sophel Koy and Mab Yim.
Scott Michael Lynch, of 107 Patricia Road, Newark, Del., and Sheila Lynn Hershey, same address. Lynch’s parents are George and Michelle Lynch. Hershey’s parents are Larry Donald and Bonnie Jean Hershey.
Robert Alexander Myers, of 326 Lancaster Ave., and Jessica Stephanie Ortiz Arango, same address. Myers’ parents are Robert Keith and Daphne Lynn Myers. Ortiz Arango’s parents are Jaime Oritz Castro and Maria Marleny Arango Gutierrez.
Thomas Michael Smith, of 601 Red Toad Road, North East, Md., and Julia Mae Broyles, same address. Smith’s parents are Timothy James Smith and Evelyn Smith Owens. Broyles’ parents are Jerry Howard and Marty Marie Broyles.
Juan J. Velez, of 703 S. Queen St., and Denise Rodriguez, same address. Velez’s parents are Juan Velez and Claribel Garcia. Rodriguez’s parents are Efrain Rodriguez and Iris Marquez.
Anthony Aaron Gilbert, of 561 West Chocolate Ave., Apt. 2A, Hershey, and Rhea Elena Sullivan, same address. Gilbert’s parents are J. Matthew and Denise Gilbert. Sullivan’s parents are Steven Gary and Vasiliki Nikki Sullivan.
Gary Cook, of 846 Locust St., Columbia, and Donna J. Derstler, same address. Cook’s parents are Hayward and Elsie Cook. Derstler’s parents are George and Mary Wilkinson.
Christian Zachary Burkhohlder, of 630 Greenwood Road, York, and Marissa Ann Creasy, of 142 River Road, Pequea. Burkholder’s parents are Dale E. and Wadis C. Burkholder. Creasy’s parents are Timothy Tom and Melissa Ann Creasy.
Ryan Louis Defranco Carlson, of 86 Apple Blossom Drive, and Gabrielle Leigh Patterson, of 2631A Willow Street Pike N, Willow Street. Carlson’s parents are Richard Scott and Tamara Lynn Carlson. Patterson’s parents are David Joseph Patterson and Jennifer Louise Sauder.
Russell Casadonti, of 892 Timberline Drive, Gap, and Amanda McCarty, same address. Casadonti’s parents are Michael Casadonti and Marian Artinian. McCarty’s parents are Robert Stanley and Rachel Siket.
James Allen McKain, of 150 W. High St., Elizabethtown, and Casandra Lee Maldonado, same address. McKain’s mother is Shelly Fritsch. Maldonado’s parents are James and Laura Sue Reed.
Bradley Junel Caban Morales, of 472 Fremont St. and Santabel Toro Serrano, same address. Caban Morales’ parents are Israel Caban Jimenes and Alice Noelia Morales. Toro Serrano’s parents are Santos Toro and Maria Milagros Serrano.
Jeffrey Stuart Frost, of 1 Holly Lane, and Michelle Rose Dimondo, same address. Frost’s parents are Donal Stuart and Laverne Lee Frost. Dimondo’s parents are Michael Frances and Charlene Rose Dimondo.
Alex Michael Rivera Tavarez, of 627 S. Queen St., and Michelle Naly Rivera-Esquilin, same address. Rivera Tavarez’s parents are Alex Michael Rivera Rivera and Edeliza Tavarez Pinott.
Orlando Santiago, of 35 Old Church Road, York, and Brittany Lynn Kopp, same address. Santiago’s parents are Orlando and Damaris Santiago. Kopp’s parents are Ronald Eugene Kopp and Alisha Eileen Dyer.
John Neil Buettner, of 595 Kirkcaldy Way, Abingdon, Md., and Kiara Antonella Vito, same address. Buettner’s parents are John Neil Buettner and Donna Jean Buettner-Hartsoe. Vito’s parents are Sergio and Andrea Silva Vito.
Darin Stoltzfus, of 259 N. Duke St., Ephrata, and Karina Chantel Garman, same address. Stoltzfus’ parents are Elvin Amos and Dorothy Stoltzfus. Garman’s parents are Kenneth and Esther Garman.
Collin James Gill, of 846 W. Wrightwood Ave., Chicago, Ill., and Alissa Reichert, of 626 W. Oakdale Ave., Chicago, Ill. Gill’s parents are Ross and Athena Gill. Reichert’s parents are Edward William Reichert and Wendy Marie Harkins.
Jordan White, of 767 Scarsdale Circle, and Rachael Diana Williams, same address. White’s parents are Michael Dearing and Heather White. Williams’ parents are Richard Williams and Norma Winterfred.
Dylan Edward Peck, of 143 E. Beaver St., York, and Jessica Lauren Hamilton, of 35 Holly Circle. Peck’s parents are Kyle Craig Peck and Vonnie Marie Long. Hamilton’s parents are Bud Marshall Hamilton and Sharon Elizabeth Allen-Spann.