The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Terrill J. Leech, of 2860 Pebble Brook Drive, and Mozelle C. Callaham, same address. Leech’s parents are Robert Dennis and Diane Marie Leech. Callaham’s parents are Robert Murphy and Sarah Denise Callaham.
Hasan Omar Ponce de Leon-Delgado, of 925 Fremont St., and Neichia Casiano-Dejesus, same address. Ponce de Leon-Delgado’s parents are Fernando Ponce de Leon-Moreno and Melagro Delgado-Casiano. Casiano-DeJesus’ parents are Noemi DeJesus-Deleon and the late Abel Casiano-Valentin.
Joseph Nicholas Medina, of 23 Sunrise Terrance, Millersville, and Summer Rose Castro, of 106 Farmhouse Lane, Mountville. Medina’s parents are Santos and Karie Medina. Castro’s parents are Miguel and Jennifer Rivera.
Rory Oliver Connaughton, of 1526 Ridge Road, and Jessica B. Vantasell, same address. Connaughton’s parents are Patrick and Rita Connaughton. Vantasell’s parents are Robert Bresler and Paula Graham.
Pablo Miguel Rivera, of 535 W. King St., and Suleyka Janet Santiago Figueroa, same address. Rivera’s parents are Miguel Angel Rivera Laporte and Maria Delcarmen Colon Soria. Santiago Figueroa’s parents are Carlos Geraldo Santiago-Rivera and Jannette Figueroa de Leon.
Colton Thomas Dils, of 6971 Rooks Court, Apt. 103, Frederick, Md., and Chelsea Nicole Moyer, same address. Dils’ parents are Rondald Dils Jr. and Wendy Davis. Moyer’s parents are Bruce Moyer and Kim Torchio.
James Matthew Brown, of 102 S. Conestoga View Drive, Akron, and Kerilee S. Nickles, same address. Brown’s parents are Michael and Wendy-Leigh Brown. Nickles’ parents are Bruce and Becky Nickles.
Gregory J. Rosenberry Jr., of 1230 Newport Road, Manheim, and Cherie Lynn Sones, same address. Rosenberry’s parents are the late Gregory Rosenberry Sr. and the late Donna Getty. Sones’ parents are Edward and Mabel Sones.
Andrew Thomas Hipple, of 23 N. Lime St., Apt. D, and Karina Veronica Prins Acosta, same address. Hipple’s parents are Kyle and Lisa Hippler. Prins Acosta’s parents are Andrew Prins and Mercedes Prins.
Matthew James Zerbe, of 300 Pond Vista Lane, Apt. 1, Manheim, and Grace Marie Porter, same address. Zerbe’s parents are Robert and Tracey Zerbe. Porter’s parents are Michael Porter and Gail Wertz.
Michael William Phelps, of 43 S. Pearl St., and Kelli Elizabeth Wissler, same address. Phelps’ parents are John and Sherri Phelps. Wissler’s parents are Fred and Kim Wissler.
Brian Prescott Kelsey, of 38 N. Poplar St., Elizabethtown, and Anna Noelle Felker, of 2121 Main St., Apt. A, Lititz. Kelsey’s parents are Clark and Carleen Kelsey. Felker’s parents are Steven and Gail Felker.
Joshua Lee Johnson, of 1378 Villa Road, and Courtney Nicole Kelley, same address. Johnson’s parents are Shawn Shoff and the late Kirt Johnson. Kelley’s parents are Craig and Lori Brought.
Matthew H. Siegel, of 34 Valley Road, Apt. 319, Montclair, N.J., and Emily A. Slobodian, same address. Siegel’s parents are Jane Siegel and the late David Siegel. Slobodian’s parents are Mark and Cynthia Slobodian.
Sara Kristin Jurek, of 5442 57th Ave. S, Seattle, Wash., and Sara Burbank May, same address. Jurek’s parents are Timothy Alan and Deborah Ann Jurek. May’s parents are John S. and Barbara Snavely May.
Johnny Rodriguez, of 12 S. Ann St., Apt. 1, and Lucrecia Soto Mateo, of 33 Chester Ave. Rodriguez’s parents are Jose Rodriguez and the late Iris Losado. Soto Mateo’s parents are Rafael Soto and Maria Mateo.
Dakota Hunter Royer, of 39 E. Ross St., and Hannah Elizabeth Parsons, same address. Royer’s parents are Eric and Tina Royer. Parsons’ parents are Donald and Jean Parsons,
Thomas Alan Knapp, of 3678 Regency Lane, York, and Michelle Liesbeth Perry, same address. Knapp’s parents are William and Patricia Knapp. Perry’s parents are Edwin and Rosemarie Perry.
Adam John Gockley, of 238 N. Mulberry St., and Khadjia A. Hussein, of 430 S. Charlotte St. Gockley’s parents are Darrell and Loretta Gockley. Hussein’s parents are Ahmed Hussein and Ardo Isse.
Joseph Hugh Moran III, of 231 Colonial Crest, and Cheyenne Renae Mateer, same address. Moran’s parents are Joseph Schmidt and Keleen Sperow. Mateer’s parents are Anthony Mateer and Jeanne West.
Joseph D. Narewski, of 133A Harristown Road, Paradise, and Natasha Megan Rostad, same address. Narewski’s parents are Joseph Narewski the late Rhoda Narewski. Rostad’s parents are John and Shelia Rostad.
Carlos M. Agosto-Rivera, of 71B E. Main St., Leola, and Litza Milagros Gonzalez Figueroa, same address. Agosto-Rivera’s parents are Vicence Agosto and Diana Rivera. Gonzalez Figueroa’s parents are Milagros Figueroa and the late Alvaro Gonzalez.
Thomas Philip Staab, of 19 N. Walnut St., Dallastown, and Brittany Claire Wendler, of 22 Fairfield St., Cumberland. Staab’s parents are Michael and Diana Staab. Wendler’s parents are Scott and Donna Wendler.
Drew Bradford Gugliuzza, of 4550 Henry St., Easton, and Krista Marie Sullivan, of 4342 Old National Pike, Middletown, Md. Gugliuzza’s parents are Thomas and Dawn Gugliuzza. Sullivan’s parents are Thomas and Karen Sullivan.
Zackary Arthur Klein, of 2010 Brooks Edge Drive, Apt. 203, Camp Hill, and Amanda Elizabeth Willson, of 496 Stonehedge Lane, Mechanicsburg. Klein’s parents are Jill Hart and the late Gerald Klein. Willson’s parents are Paul and Kimberly Willson.
Andrew Jeremy Risser, of 107 Hitching Post Lane, and Narae Choi, same address. Risser’s parents are J. Ron and Betti Risser. Choi’s parents are Jaesand Choi and Seonghee Jin.
Josy Ayala Nunez, of 111 Grant St., Ephrata, and Jolene Amber Shaub, same address. Nunez’s parents are Mingo Ayala and the late Hilda Nunez. Shaub’s parents are Darbara Knee and the late Blaine Shaub.
Mario Joaquin Gonzalez Sanchez, of 212 W. Main St., Ephrata, and Awilda Gonzalez, of 1124 Pine St., Easton. Gonzalez Sanchez’s parents are Reymond Gonzalez and Susana Sanchez. Gonzalez’s parents are William Gonzalez and Adelaida Colon.
Glorimar Dejesus Saldana, of 624 Walnut St., Columbia, and Carmen Iris Devalle Garcia, same address. Dejesus Saldana’s parents are Jose Dejesus and Rosa Saldana. Devalle Garcia’s parents are Carmen Garcia and the late Angel Devalle.
Christopher Daniel Chubb, of 814 Scott Lane, Lititz, and Julia Laura Henny Bossert, of 1942 Pickering Trailer. Chubb’s parents are Phillip Chubb and Amy Diem. Bossert’s parent Friedrich and Claudia Bossert.
Danilzo Miguel Jimenez, of 114 E. Main St., Mount Joy, and Francisco Javier Brazoban Garcia, same address. Jimenez’s parents are Wilki Danilzo Jimenez and Elsa Maria Guerrero. Brazoban Garcia’s parents are Mayra Marie Garcia and the late Francisco Brazoban.
Michael E. Wall, of 151 Picnic Woods Road, Lititz, and Haregua Ejigj Garoma, same address. Wall’s parents are the late John Wall and the late Joyce Wall. Garoma’s parents Bekelech Garoma and the late Ejigu Ejo.
Giovanny Omar Ortiz Rodriguez, of 800 Gail Place, and Jolitza Marie Colon, same address. Ortiz Rodriguez’s parents are Faustino Ortiz-Ocasio and Marta Rodriguez-Rodriguez. Colon’s parents are Jorge Colon and Militza Perez.
Michael Robert Hurst, of 537 Estelle Drive, and Cathy Jo Workinger, same address. Hurst’s parents are Susan Blessing and the late Robert Hurst. Workinger’s parents are Gary Workinger and June Wineholt.
Luis Manuel Blasini Ortiz, 9 Mill Pond Drive, and Jeisha Marie Arroyo Acosta, of 101 Gentlesmans Way. Blasini Ortiz’s parents are Luis Blasini and Marilyn Ortiz. Arroyo Acosta’s parents are Delma Acosta and the late Luis Arroyo.
Sara Nicole Strausbaugh, of 105 E. Vine St., Fleetwood, and Alesha Richelle Miller, same address. Stausbaugh’s parents are Richard and Patricia Strausbaugh. Miller’s parents are Robert Siler and Angela Lyons.
Daniel Joseph Carrigan, of 415 Washington Ave., Ephrata, and Judy Lynn Ellsworth, same address. Carrigan’s parents are the late Daniel Carrigan and the late Alice Carrigan. Ellsworth’s parents are Shirley Adams and the late Samuel Adams.