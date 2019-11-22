The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Joseph Francis Campbell III, of 875 Mandy Lane, Camp Hill, and Amanda Rae Cartularo, same address. Campbell’s parents are Joseph Jr. and Karen Campbell. Cartularo’s parents are Paul and Bonnie Cartularo.
Jermel Andrew Colon, of 218 S. Sixth St., Columbia, and Marielly Kristine Colon, same address. Jermel Colon’s parents are Raymond Colon and Vanessa Wheeler. Marielly Colon’s parents are Luis Colon and Luz Rentes.
Sean M. Miller, of 372 Eckman Road, and Ashley Marie Caulfield, same address. Miller’s parents are Michael Anthony and Dale Alice Miller. Caulfield’s parents are Charles Levi Whisman and Leslie Shoun.
Kyle Robert Kann, of 550 Manor Blvd, and Jessica Lynne Murray, same address. Kann’s parents are Jeffrey Allen and Kimberly Sue Kann. Murray’s parents are William Paul and Lynne Anne Murray.
Jacob Steven Nichols, of 803 Dutch Valley Drive, Midway, Utah, and Alicia Korin Scott, of 235 Mary Jane Lane, Bel Air, Md. Nichols’ parents are Steven and Kristine Nichols. Scott’s parents are George and Diana Scott.
Joshua Hunter Beals, of 27 Oakgrove Lane, Millersville, and Brittany Lynn Wright, same address. Beals’ parents are Robert and Beth Beals. Wright’s parents are Christopher and Joell Wright.
Brian Thomas Pearson, of 26 Crestmont Court, Lititz, and Christa Joy Shulenberger, of 871 Lamplight Circle. Pearson’s parents are Jay and Christina Pearson. Shulenberger’s parents are Richard and June Shulenberger.
Brian Francis Whitcraft, of 734 Maple Grove Road, New Holland, and Loretta Dawn Sauder, same address. Whitcraft’s parents are the late Robert Whitcraft and the late Nellie Crago. Sauder’s parents are Kenenth and Judith Witmer.
Thomas Charles Leddy, of 152 Pennington Drive, Landisville, and Elizabeth Rose Felcone, of 254 Thrush Drive, Hummelstown. Leddy’s parents are Thomas and Margaret Leddy. Felcone’s parents are Michael Felcone and Jane Curran.
Stephen Michael Schober, of 109 Gentlemens Way, and Kylee Taylor Legenstein, same address. Schober’s parents are Michael and Viriginia Schober. Legenstein’s parents are Anthony and Tonya Legenstein.
Obed C. Lopez Gonzalez, of 536 Georgetown Road, Ronks, and Jamilex Marrero, same address. Lopez Gonzalez’s parents are Angel Lopez and Madeline Gonzalez. Marrero’s parents are Hector Marrero and Yolanda Vega.
Adam Tyler Duh, of 106 Robin Lane, Apt. D8, Hummelstown, and Alyssa Corinne Lambert, same address. Duh’s parents are Darin and Debra Duh. Lambert’s parents are Thomas and Brenda Lambert.
James Martin Franks, of 441 Tomlinson Road, Apt. E4, Philadelphia, and Marina Chekanov, same address. Frank’s parents are Robert and Patricia Franks. Chekanov’s parents are Michael and Lilia Chekanov.
Christian Matthew Fifield, of 85 Oneida Ave., Troy, N.Y., and Natalie Ruth Ziemer, same address. Fifield’s parents are Stephen and Jill Fifield. Ziemer’s parents are Neal and Sharon Ziemer.
Timothy Hollenback, of 549 Solanco Road, Quarryville, and Olivia Ann Pryzbylkowski, same address. Hollenback’s parents are Patricia Hollenback and the late Harry Hollenback. Pryzbylkowski’s parents are John and Ellen Pryzbylkowski.
Nathan John Sauder, of 420 Blue Lake Road, Denver, and Katelyn Anne Weaver, of 449 W. 28th Division Highway, Apt. D, Lititz. Sauder’s parents are Jeffrey and Laurie Sauder. Weaver’s parents are Clifford and Debra Weaver.
Alex Michael Spence, of 4426 Marietta Ave., Apt. B, Columbia, and Alexandra Victoria Wissler, same address. Spence’s parents are Jesse and Kristen Spence. Wissler’s parents are Leo and Mary Wissler.
Andre Noel Rodriguez, of 6579 Hollow Drive, East Petersburg, and Theresa Anne Swinton, same address. Rodriguez’s parents are Hector Rodriguez and Elisa Morales. Swinton’s parents are Marvin Swinton and Sandra Lopez.
Jeremy Tyler Garrison, of 1575 Ridgeview Ave., and Morgan Leigh Bard, same address. Garrison’s parents are Bernie Garrison and the late Gail Garrison. Bard’s parents are Robert Bard and Mindy Whitcraft.
Myron Brent Stoltzfus, of 1321 Olive St., Coatesville, and Twila Faye Graham, of 223 E. Main St., PO Box 491, Brownstown. Stoltzfus’ parents are Curtis and Cheryl Stoltzfus. Graham’s parents are Kelvon and Anita Graham.
Dean J. Hoopes Sr., of 425 Banyan Circle Drive, and Antoinette M. Smith, same address. Hoopes’ parents are Joanne Nolan and the late Raymond Hoopes Jr. Smith’s parents are John Norton and the late Elaine Terranova.