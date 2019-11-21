The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Grayson William Howe Charles, of 424 Sawmill Road, New Providence, and Sydney Sherie Hassler, of 76 Blackroad Road, Quarryville. Charles’ parents are David and Marsha Charles. Hassler’s parents are Timothy and Sherrie Hassler.
Matthew Vanvalin Moffett, of 406 Alden Drive, and Katherine Rose Johnson, of 623 S. Cedar St., Lititz. Moffett’s parents are Laura Moffett and the late Craig Moffett. Johnson’s parents are Stephen and Nancy Johnson.
Jason R. Faltin, of 168 Boomerang Drive, Ephrata, and Melinda S. McGinnis, same address. Faltin’s parents are Cheryl Faltin and the late John Faltin. McGinnis’ mother is Donna Loraw.
Kyle Adams Winters, of 771 W. High St., Manheim, and Amy Jenelle Hershey, of 2728 Burma Road, Columbia. Winters’ parents are Grant and Laurie Winters. Hershey’s parents are Lawrence and Barbara Hershey.
Virgil Elwood Rhoades III, of 326 S. State St., Apt. 4, P.O. Box 23, Talmage, and Kelly Renee Shue, same address. Rhoades’ parents are Virgil Rhoades Jr. and Sharon Leonard. Shue’s paernts are Sharon Shue and the late Robert Shue.
Warren Isiah Parker Jr., of 616 Front St., Lititz, and Briana Renae Davidson, of 722 S. Franklin St. Parker’s parents are Warren Parker Sr. and Suzette Mimnall. Davidson’s parents are James Hardy and Ellen Davidson.
Kyle Westley Rhoads, of 55 Windemere Court, Elizabethtown, and Maribeth Lauren Yespy, same address. Rhoads’ parents are Scott and Debra Rhoads. Yespy’s parents are Robin Kiester and the late Keith Yespy.
Matthew Joseph Wieber, of 124 E. Market St., Apt. 404, West Chester, and Kristen Elizabeth Lambert, of 1012 Leanne St., Reading. Wieber’s parents are Mark and Clarie Wieber. Lambert’s parents are Jeffrey and Tamara Lambert.
Carlo M. Rivera Gonzalez, of 1139 Jamaica Road, and Maria V. Torres, same address. Rivera Gonzalez’s parents are Justino Rivera and the late Aurelia Gonzalez. Torres’ parents are the late Felix Torres and the late Cruz Maria Ortiz.
Graham Andrew Kaschak, of 4177 33rd St., San Diego, Calif., and Alannah Lorene Babuta, same address. Kaschak’s parents are Robert and Catherine Kaschak. Babuta’s parents are William and Veronica Babuta.
Joel David Martin, of 1334 Pine Hill Road, Lititz, and Sally Ann Reif, of 315 W. Middle Creek Road, Lititz. Martin’s parents are Jesse and Ella Martin. Reiff’s parents are John and Nancy Reiff.
Frederick Christian Frey II, of 1664 Furniss Road, Drumore, and Jacqueline Elaine Hestor, of 638 Nestor Ave., Duncannon. Frey’s parents are Frederick and Nancy Frey. Hestor’s parents are Donald and Janice Hestor.
Alexander Christian Burau, of 6051 Brookston Lane, Grand Blanc, Mich., and Amanda Elizabeth Robinson, of 612 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy. Burau’s parents are Bradley and Mary Yana Burau. Robinson’s parents are David and Sherilyn Robinson.
Jared F. Yeager, of 287 Shultz Road, and Rachel Reneer Brown, of 317 Brenneman Road, Willow Street. Yeager’s parents are Floyd and Lori Yeager. Brown’s parents are Steven and Brenda Ayres.
John Melvin Ringler Jr., of 1239 Schwanger Road, Mount Joy, and Christine Marie Henkel, of 4207 Airville Road, Airville. Ringler’s parents are Carole Ringler and the late John Ringler Sr. Henkel’s parents are Donald and Patricia LeFrancois.
Christopher Barr, of 320 Plum St., Elizabethtown, and Melissa Richardson, same address. Barr’s parents are Jack Aucoin and the late Sabina Sue Barr. Richardson’s parents are Michael and Marcia Richardson.
Diegoneto Merisma, of 139 Greenland Drive, and Windia Charles, of 228 N. Reservoir St. Merisma’s parents are Willy Merisma and Mary Jean. Charles’ parents are Leopold Pierre and Luciana Charles.
Ngugi N. Kamau, of 540 Prince George Drive, and Helen Kemunto Ervin, same address. Kamau’s parents are Isaac Kamau and Beatrice Ndura. Ervin’s parents are Kennedy and Milkah Onyiego.
Raymond Luis Valentin, of 428 S. Ann St., and Anatasia Marie Diaz, same address. Valentin’s parents are the late Fernandez Perez and the late Anna Garcia. Diaz’s parents are Dominic Diaz and Tammy Fry.
Zachary Harrison Trimble, of 408 Clay Road, Lititz, and Shannon Leigh Helm, of 349 Honey Locust Square. Trimble’s parents are Kery and Kathe Trimble. Helm’s parents are James Helm and Tricia Ritter.