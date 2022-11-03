The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Cole Dio Chamberlin, of 110 Redstone Drive, Denver, and Rebecca Ann Ciancitto, same address. Chamberlin’s parents are Eric Dio and Sharon Kay Chamberlin. Ciancitto’s parents are Michael Dominic and Donna Susan Ciancitto.
Christopher George Korba, of 1117 Stony Battery Road, and Heidi Kristen Crawford, of 240 Wallingford Road, Strasburg. Korba’s parents are Stephen and Joyce Korba. Crawford’s parents are Edward Lewis and Kathy Jo Schoenberger.
Richard David Reinoehl, of 9 Appaloosa Drive, Lititz, and Crystal Ann Haverstick, same address. Reinoehl’s parents are Stephen and Kathleen Reinoehl.
Scott Hain, of 331 E. Main St., Lititz, and Charity Leigh Burkhart, same address. Hain’s parents are Thomas and Sandra Hain. Burkhart’s parents are Dennis Lloyd and Joan Rachel Burkhart.
Christian David Lopez, of 82 Chesapeake St., and Keyla Flores, of 834 High St. Lopez’s parents are Victor and Denise Rosario. Flores’ parents are Jose Flores and Celines Soto.
Winston Dane Thomas, of 25 Evergreen St., Gordonville, and Julie Ann Capato, of 77 Woodland Drive, Honey Brook. Thomas’ parents are Kurtis and Char Thomas. Capato’s parents are Carlo and Kathleen Capato.
Andray Gorban, of 2125 Delphos Drive, Erie, and Anastasiya Sergeyevna Varlamova, of 43 Tyler Drive, Ephrata. Gorban’s parents are Lyubomir and Svetlana Theodorivna Gorban. Varlamova’s parents are Sergey A. and Victoriya V. Varlamova.
Charles Dale Bollinger, of 107 Center Road, Quarryville, and Rosanna Gemmill, of 2420 Lime Spring Way. Bollinger’s parents are Hiram and Florence Bollinger. Gemmill’s parents are John Stafford and Ocie Rhea Haverstick.
Brett Matthew Chalupa, of 283 Park Ave., Unit 1B, and Rebecca Anne Clawson, same address. Chalupa’s parents are Joseph Frank and Barbara Chalupa. Clawson’s parents are Joel Robert Clawson and Linda Ann Sweely.
Trey Douglas Ciccone, of 114 Princess Ave., and Vi Nha Nguyen, of 60 Glen Moore Circle. Ciccone’s parents are David Douglas and Stacy Lynn Ciccone. Nguyen’s parents are Hoa Tan Nguyen and Oanh Kim Dinh.
Harvey Snyder Pfautz, of 1071 Main St., P.O. Box 112, Blue Ball, and Abigail Rose Burkholder, same address. Pfautz’s parents are William Robert and Lois Ann Pfautz. Burkholder’s parents are Joseph Laventure and Susan Ann Burkholder.
Matthew D’Amicantonio, of 515 W. Conestoga St., Apt. B4, New Holland, and Dana Lynne Haldeman, of 1130 Aquilla Drive. D’Amicantonio’s parents are Michael Louis and Patricia Ann D’Amicantonio. Haldeman’s parents are Dennis and Denise Haldeman.
Kevin William Bushong, of 420 Locust St., second floor, Hanover, and August Rhythm Mason, same address. Bushong’s parents are Keith Donovan and Kathleen Marie Bushong. Mason’s parents are William Alexander Mason and Danielle Marie Howard.
Leon Nolt Reiff, of 2701 Newport Road, Manheim, and Amy Fox, of 5824 Wetztown Road, Narvon. Reiff’s parents are Leonard H. Reiff and Marilyn Nolt. Fox’s parents are Randall and Annetta Fox.
Shannon Luke Martin, of 1527 Union Grove Road, East Earl, and Kelsey Nicole Hurst, of 200A N. King St., Denver.
Tyrek Zakur Ramirez Maxwell, of 339 Rivermoor Drive, Marietta, and Noelia Gonzalez Torres, same address.
John Carpenter Summers, of 38 Hamilton St., Apt. 4, Hanover, and Christine Marie Wolf, same address. Summers’ parents are John Carpenter Summers and Sue Nell Tout. Wolf’s parents are Michael Kenneth Wolf and Sandra Bentz.
William Byerly, of 44 Hawthorne Circle, Willow Street, and Ashley Marie Heller, same address. Byerly’s parents are Micheal and Irene Byerly. Heller’s parents are Edward and Angela Heller.
Callian Joseph Stokes, of 4 Sutton Place, Hazlet, N.J., and Amber Hope Olson, of 414 Society Hill Circle, Mountville. Stokes’ parents are Richard Stokes and Tanya Dee Moore. Olson’s mother is Jacinta Grace Butler.
James Allen Carpenter, of 246 S. Railroad Ave., New Holland, and Jennifer Denise Porsche, same address. Carpenter’s parents are James Allen and Caroline Leona Carpenter. Porsche’s parents are John Douglas Willwerth and Joan Swayzey.
Tyler Alexander Clisham, no address provided, and Sarah Olivia Strause, same address. Clisham’s parents are William and Amy Elayne Clisham. Strause’s parents are Ronald James and Melissa Ann Strause.
Shaun Seitz, of 219 Walnut St.., Columbia, and Monica L. Elshaug, of 707 S. Second Ave., Lebanon.
Nathan Lee Hawkins, of 2414 Rob Drive, Mount Joy, and Leslie Jeanne Church, same address. Hawkins’ parents are Jeffrey Lee Hawkins and Brenda Lynn McConathey. Church’s parents are Timothy Scott McDonald and Barbara Jeanne West.
Aron Eugene Jackson, of 300 Pond Vista Lane, Apt. F, Manheim, and Renee Yim Hul, of 486 Delp Road. Jackson’s parents are Aron Eugene and Melissa Lyn Jackson. Hul’s parents are Son Hul and Yoeung Yim.
Jason Ronald Shenk, of 4 Wild Deer Drive, Stevens, and Jennifer Ann Archer, same address. Shenk’s parents are Ronald Earl and Sandra Shenk. Archer’s parents are Ted and Karen Gennett.
Ryan Kishbaugh, of 1939 Split Rock Road, and Kristen Alexis Higgins, same address. Kishbaugh’s parents are Dave and Diane Kishabugh. Higgins’ parents are Pete and Rachel Higgins.
Matthew Ray Rebuck, of 4151 Shippen Dam Road, Millersburg, and Amy Lynn Armstrong, of 130 Bent Tree Drive. Rebuck’s parents are Robert Ray and Kathryn Lynn Rebuck. Armstrong’s parents are William Charles and Barbara Ann Armstrong.
David Lee Lapp, of 541 Cains Road, Gap, and Aubrey Jill Garman, of 284 Esbenshade Road, Ronks. Lapp’s parents are David Lee and Mary S. Lapp. Garman’s parents are Larry Ray and Jolene Kay Garman.
Matthew C. Harrison, of 24 Valley Road, and Jasmine Rae Heisey, same address.
Brandon Alexander Doubts, 732 Conowingo Road, Quarryville, and Alexis Jennifer Jackson, 460 Green Lane, Peach Bottom. Doubts’ parents are Gary Lee and Loretta Lynn Doubts. Jackson’s parents are Randy Zane and Christine Jennifer Jackson.
Harry E. Moore, of 5771 Lincoln Highway, Gap, and Christine D. Shipman, same address.
Naiym Eugene Poles, of 53 E. Washington St., Apt. 1, Elizabethtown, and Alicia Lynn Puryear, same address. Poles’ parents are Merritt R. Johnson and Sheila D. Poles. Puryear’s parents are Jay Allen Puryear and Michelle Lynn King.
Todd Michael Bryan, of 30 N. Main St., Apt. 3, Manheim, and Alecia Marie Billett, same address. Bryan’s parents are Michael Sweigart and Mary Ellen Hoffa. Billett’s parents are Thomas Billett and Kelly Sue Lefever.
Robert Richard Hahn, of 6467 Tupelo Road, Allentown, and Hillary Joyce Atkinson, same address. Hahn’s parents are Robert and Elaina Hahn. Atkinson’s parents are Dennis Leonard and Gwyn MacMurry.
Collin Albert Whiteside, of 326 Catherine St., Unit 23, Philadelphia, and Emma Grace Barley, of 226 Chestnut Grove Road, Conestoga. Whiteside’s parents are Gerald and Colleen Whiteside. Barley’s parents are Tom and Elizabeth Barley.
James Joseph Rossi, of 44 Bethany Road, Apt. E, Ephrata, and Mary Louise Burkholder, same address.
Corey Gene Skipper Davis, of 2407 Jennifer Court, Clarksburg, Md., and Abigail Joy Mercurio, of 160J Willowdale Drive, No. 301, Frederick, Md. Skipper Davis’ parents are Jeff A. and Tonya S. Adams. Mercurio’s parents are Andrew Thomas and Gillian Mercurio.
Peter Christian Cook, of 654 1/2 Columbia Ave., Apt. 1, and Makayla Lee Myers, of 935 Quasar Drive, Mount Joy. Cook’s parents are Peter Christian and Glenda Cook. Myer’s parents are Andrew and Tara Myers.
Antonio Borrero Rosario, of 33 E. Ross St., and Sugeilnet Suarez Pomales, same address.
Joseph Robert Zeoli, of 300 Douglass Ave., Haddonfield, N.J., and Christine Morrissey, same address. Zeoli’s parents are Robert and Donna Zeoli. Morrissey’s parents are Robert and Donna Morrissey.
Benuel Wayne Stoltzfus, of 4516 White Oak Road, Paradise, and Heidi Elizabeth Morris, of 5578 Buena Vista Road, Gap. Stoltzfus’ parents are Jacob S. and Lena Ruth Stoltzfus. Morris’ parents are Steven Anthony and Rebecca Ann Morris.
Trevor Jeffrey Havemann, of 653 E. Main St., Lititz, and Lauren Gabrielle Stork, same address. Havemann’s parents are Frank Arthur Havemann and Janice R. Havemann. Stork’s parents are Lawrence and Kelle Ann Stork.
Jason Richard Maxwell, of 2249 Coventry Road, and Tara Marie Czeluscinski, same address. Maxwell’s parents are George Clifford Maxwell and Mary Christine Lucas. Czeluscinski’s parents are Dennis Jason and Dawn Marie Czeluscinski.
Sean A. Loughry, of 619 Chatham Way, Lititz, and Nattalak Chaimongkhon, same address.
Daniel Wayne Stoltzfus, of 293 School Lane Road, Gap, and Emma Ruth Stoltzfus, of 828 Ridge Ave., Atglen.
Zachary Allen Fritz, of 16 Lancaster Ave., Christiana, and Dana Autumn Landis, of 364 Fulton View Road, Quarryville. Fritz’s parents are Allen and Angela Fritz. Landis’ parents are Brian Murphy and Annice Lynne Landis.
Robert John Lunger, of 18B Center Drive, and Grace Ann McMullen, of 1C Terrace Drive. Lunger’s parents are George and Mason Lunger. McMullen’s parents are Harry H. and Dorothy Herr.
Evan Luke Weaver, of 144 Northridge Drive, Landisville, and Sarah Ashleigh Kulp, of 72 Ridge Ave., Carlisle. Weaver’s parents are Jay L. and Jennifer L. Weaver. Kulp’s parents are Matthew D. and Colleen K. Kulp.
Nathan Mark Seiple, of 814 Michael Ave., Mount Joy, and Bethany Christine Diffenderfer, of 269 Lumber St., Mount Joy. Seiple’s parents are John David and Melanie Deborah Seiple. Diffenderfer’s parents are Gary Lee and Audrey Elizabeth Diffenderfer.
Benjamin Everette Otterbein, of 123 N. Eighth St., Columbia, and Katelyn Marie Amspacher, same address. Otterbein’s parents are John Carl Larose and Denise Marie Otterbein.
Jesus Negron, of 753 S. Plum St., and Eva Tejeda Mota, same address. Tejeda Mota’s parents are Diego Milano Tejeda and Angela Sunida Mota Betanse.
Alvin Zimmerman, of 204 Raspberry Lane, Williamsburg, and Ruth Irene Leid, of 116 Sensenig Road, Ephrata.
Ram K. Tamang, of 1509 Passey Lane, Building L, and Maha Angeloue Reserve, of 1641 Chadwick Circle, Apt. K. Tamang’s mother is Nanda Tamang. Reserve’s parents are Wilner and Claudette Reserve.
Marcus Richard Fischer, of 915 Prospect Road, and Charnell Lynn Kenney, same address. Fischer’s parents are Mark Andrew and Patricia Susan Fischer. Kenney’s parents are Brian Keith Kenney and Jessica Belinda Jackson.
Connor Andrew Finkey, of 1958 Pennytown Lane, East Earl, and Kianna Joy King, of 644 Ranck Road, New Holland. Finkey’s parents are Donald Joseph and Kimberly Ann Finkey. King’s parents are John Ivan and Kathryn Mae King.
Steven Richard Loose, of 492 Hamilton Court, Manheim, and Kimberly Lauren Maurer, same address. Loose’s parents are Leslie Loose and Nadinne Ziegler. Maurer’s parents are Kenneth Lee and Karin Lee Enck.
Curt K. Pietzke, of 1724 Long Level Road, Wrightsville, and Stefanie Lynn Margolis, same address.
Juan Carlos De Los Santos-Santana, of 9 Broadway Ter, Basement 1, New York, NY, and Edgueimar Mercado-Hernandez, of 2005 William Penn Way. De Los Santos- Santana’s parents are Manuel De Los Santos and Maria Concepcion Santana. Mercado-Hernandez’s mother is Ana Rosa Hernandez-Gonzalez.
Anthony Lee Rosado, of 3280 Horizon Drive, and Edna Saditd Lopez Rojas, of 63 Chester St.
Timothy James Bertolet, of 2762 N. Sherman St., York, and Erin Elizabeth Patota, of 305 Wild Cherry Lane, Marietta. Bertolet’s parents are Raymond Roy and Louise Marie Bertolet. Patota’s parents are Larry Eugene and Kimberly Lynn Huber.
Cameron David Loula, of 936 Hedgewyck Lane, Elizabethtown, and Kirsten Lynn Olson, same address. Loula’s parents are David Scott and Denise Marie Loula. Olson’s parents are Trygve Alyn and Debra Lynn Olson.
Tristan Damian Hamric, of 2768 Steer Run Road, Normantown, W.V., and Terrissa Bethanne McHenry, of 5530 WV Highway 5, East, Sand Fork, W.V. Hamric’s parents are John Robert and Jennifer Diane Hamric. McHenry’s parents are Terry Lynn McHenry and Melissa M. Hess.
John Herbert Frymyer, of 442 Clearfield Road, Holtwood, and Cara M. Boring, of 2131 River Road, Bainbridge.
Matthew Robert Spezialetti, of 563 N. Plum St., and Carolyn Lee Garrison, same address. Spezialetti’s parents are Robert and Martha Spezialetti. Garrison’s parents are Timothy Ray and Nancy Hogan Garrison.
Joel Nicholas Horst, of 204 W. Main St., Apt. 1, Ephrata, and McKayla Ranae Naiman, of 1044 W. Main St., Wake Forest, N.C. Horst’s parents are Jeffrey Nelson and Alicia May Horst. Naiman’s parents are Eric and Heather Naiman.
James A. Williams, of 491 Church Ave., Apt. 1, Ephrata, and Diane S. Keim, same address.
Cory Michael Grimm, of 336 E. Marion St., Lititz, and Jordan Alena Price, of 1014 Princeton Drive, Hummelstown. Grimm’s parents are Michael Thomas Price and Melissa Ann Wilkerson. Price’s parents are Michael Thomas and Robin J. Price.
Richard Louis Barnes, of 655 Willow Valley Square, Apt. L106, and Elizabeth Kingsolver Blevins, of 660 Willow Valley Square, Apt. M506.
David Lee Pottle, of 1733 Stonemill Drive, Elizabethtown, and Kayla Marie Engle, same address. Pottle’s parents are David Lee Pottle and Linda Jane Brodbeck.
Roberson Pierre Louis, of 20 Belmont St., Apt. 7, Lowell, Mass., and Margareth Elizabeth Heyliger, same address. Pierre Louis’ mother is Margie Ceglanie Lorzeme. Heyliger’s mother is Denise Edouard Metelus.
Kevin Timothy Griffin, of 667 Wyncroft Lane, Apt. 6, and Jasmine Lynn Shawell, same address.
Reese Alexander Graham, of 2608 Columbia Ave., Apt. 1B, and Nicole Catherine Sander, of 4 Stags Leap Court, Tabernacle, N.J.
Michael David Goshen, of 743 Radio Road, Elizabethtown, and Hayley Kaye Bollinger, same address. Goshen’s parents are Robert David and Tracey Lynn Goshen. Bollinger’s parents are Rodney Eugene and Karen Lynn Bollinger.
Benito J. Gonzalez, of 1400 Springs Drive, and Jamie Lynn Kendig, same address.
Brett Tyler Miracle, of 3204 Tuscaloosa Lane, Lexington, Ky., and Myah L. Brown, of 2170 Fort Harrods Drive, Apt. 63, Lexington, Ky. Miracle’s parents are Shawn Dwayne Miracle and Rebecca Jane Luciana. Brown’s mother is Beverly Eileen Brown.
Brandon Keith Costa, of 323 Don Drive, New Holland, and Samantha Megan Waddington, same address. Costa’s parents are Robert George and Susan Hall Costa. Waddington’s parents are Thomas Blaine Waddington and Deborah Lynn Lederer.
Tekekel Alemayehu Tsegaye, of 220 Millstone Drive, Mountville, and Fasika Feleke Dibabe, same address. Tsegaye’s parents are Alemayehu Tsegaye Semnigus and Gulite Bahiru Balcha. Dibabe’s parents are Feleke Dibabe Eregte and Tigist Gebretsadik Tekle.