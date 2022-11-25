The following have recorded marriages in the Lancaster County Courthouse.
Steven Richard Loose, of 492 Hamilton Court, Manheim, and Kimberly Lauren Maurer, same address. Loose’s parents are Leslie Loose and Nadinne Ziegler. Maurer’s parents are Kenneth Lee and Karin Lee Enck.
Curt K. Pietzke, of 1724 Long Level Road, Wrightsville, and Stefanie Lynn Margolis, same address.
Juan Carlos De Los Santos-Santana, of 9 Broadway Ter, Basement 1, New York, NY, and Edgueimar Mercado-Hernandez, of 2005 William Penn Way. De Los Santos- Santana’s parents are Manuel De Los Santos and Maria Concepcion Santana. Mercado-Hernandez’s mother is Ana Rosa Hernandez-Gonzalez.
Anthony Lee Rosado, of 3280 Horizon Drive, and Edna Saditd Lopez Rojas, of 63 Chester St.
Timothy James Bertolet, of 2762 N. Sherman St., York, and Erin Elizabeth Patota, of 305 Wild Cherry Lane, Marietta. Bertolet’s parents are Raymond Roy and Louise Marie Bertolet. Patota’s parents are Larry Eugene and Kimberly Lynn Huber.
Cameron David Loula, of 936 Hedgewyck Lane, Elizabethtown, and Kirsten Lynn Olson, same address. Loula’s parents are David Scott and Denise Marie Loula. Olson’s parents are Trygve Alyn and Debra Lynn Olson.
Tristan Damian Hamric, of 2768 Steer Run Road, Normantown, W.Va., and Terrissa Bethanne McHenry, of 5530 WV Highway 5, East, Sand Fork, W.V. Hamric’s parents are John Robert and Jennifer Diane Hamric. McHenry’s parents are Terry Lynn McHenry and Melissa M. Hess.
John Herbert Frymyer, of 442 Clearfield Road, Holtwood, and Cara M. Boring, of 2131 River Road, Bainbridge.
Matthew Robert Spezialetti, of 563 N. Plum St., and Carolyn Lee Garrison, same address. Spezialetti’s parents are Robert and Martha Spezialetti. Garrison’s parents are Timothy Ray and Nancy Hogan Garrison.
Joel Nicholas Horst, of 204 W. Main St., Apt. 1, Ephrata, and McKayla Ranae Naiman, of 1044 W. Main St., Wake Forest, N.C. Horst’s parents are Jeffrey Nelson and Alicia May Horst. Naiman’s parents are Eric and Heather Naiman.
James A. Williams, of 491 Church Ave., Apt. 1, Ephrata, and Diane S. Keim, same address.
Cory Michael Grimm, of 336 E. Marion St., Lititz, and Jordan Alena Price, of 1014 Princeton Dr., Hummelstown. Grimm’s parents are Michael Thomas Price and Melissa Ann Wilkerson. Price’s parents are Michael Thomas and Robin J. Price.
Richard Louis Barnes, of 655 Willow Valley Square, Apt. L106, and Elizabeth Kingsolver Blevins, of 660 Willow Valley Square, Apt. M506.
David Lee Pottle, of 1733 Stonemill Drive, Elizabethtown, and Kayla Marie Engle, same address. Pottle’s parents are David Lee Pottle and Linda Jane Brodbeck.
Roberson Pierre Louis, of 20 Belmont St., Apt. 7, Lowell, Mass., and Margareth Elizabeth Heyliger, same address. Pierre Louis’ mother is Margie Ceglanie Lorzeme. Heyliger’s mother is Denise Edouard Metelus.